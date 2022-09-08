Video: Travis Cormier Talks Starring as Strat in BAT OUT OF HELL in Las Vegas

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Travis Cormier will take on the role of Strat in the Las Vegas run of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the award-winning hit production set to Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits and one of history's best-selling albums. Cormier will take the stage at Paris Las Vegas on September 27.

He recently chatted with 8 News Now about his upcoming role.

"For me, being such a big Meatloaf fan, this is so, so cool," he said. "I get to honor the great music of Meatloaf and Jim Steinman."

Watch the interview below!

Cormier first received mainstream recognition for his viral audition of "Dream On" on the Canadian version of "The Voice," where he finished in second place, earning a contract with a renowned record label. Since then, he's gone on to create original discography including his first studio album "Dollars & Hearts," produced by Bob Rock, famous for his work with Metallica, Mötley Crüe and Bon Jovi. The Canadian musician also opened for Bon Jovi during a sold-out concert at the Bell Centre and has collaborated with a few of the biggest names in music such as Richie Sambora.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 60 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That). For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original wig designs by Linda McKnight and casting by Louanne Modorma.