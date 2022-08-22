Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Travis Cormier Will Play Strat in the Las Vegas Run of BAT OUT OF HELL

Performances begin on September 27.

Aug. 22, 2022 Â 

Following an extensive audition process, it has been announced that Travis Cormier will take on the role of Strat in the Las Vegas run of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the award-winning hit production set to Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits and one of history's best-selling albums. Cormier will take the stage at Paris Las Vegas on September 27.

After a wide search in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas over the course of several months, the producing team headed to New York for one last round of auditions to find the perfect fit for Steinman and Meatloaf's original vision. At the very last minute, the show's casting director came across Cormier, even though he had actually just missed the New York auditions because of a misplaced passport, and were intrigued by his rock 'n' roll yet dreamy vibe. To see if the voice matched the face, the team agreed to meet him on a conference call and within the first five notes, the producing partners knew they had just found the next big star and hired him on the spot.

"Travis Cormier is what Steinman originally envisioned for Strat," said David Sonnenberg, Steinman and Meatloaf's long-time manager and producer for Bat Out Hell - The Musical Las Vegas.

"I'm so excited! Being a big Meatloaf fan myself, it's a real honor for me to be a part of this award-winning musical, and to honor the great work of Meatloaf, and Jim Steinman. I can't wait to join the BOOH Family," Cormier said.

Cormier first received mainstream recognition for his viral audition of "Dream On" on the Canadian version of "The Voice," where he finished in second place, earning a contract with a renowned record label. Since then, he's gone on to create original discography including his first studio album "Dollars & Hearts," produced by Bob Rock, famous for his work with Metallica, MÃ¶tley CrÃ¼e and Bon Jovi. The Canadian musician also opened for Bon Jovi during a sold-out concert at the Bell Centre and has collaborated with a few of the biggest names in music such as Richie Sambora.

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 60 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That). For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night), Bat Out of Hell, I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Steve Sidwell, original wig designs by Linda McKnight and casting by Louanne Modorma.

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith and David Sonenberg with executive producer Julian Stoneman and managed in Las Vegas by BASE Entertainment.

Check out some videos of Travis below!




