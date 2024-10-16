Tickets for Season's Final Five Broadway Shows on Sale at The Smith Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Going on sale Friday, October 18: the final five shows of The Smith Center’s 2024-2025 Toyota Broadway Las Vegas® Series. The season features productions direct from Broadway that have been collectively showered with multiple Tony Awards®, Drama Desk Awards and Olivier Awards.

The exciting and diverse season resumes in February with 2023 Tony Award®-winning Best Musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO. Iconic and groundbreaking musical THE WIZ and epic saga HAMILTON take to the stage next. And then powerful musical revival PARADE, winner of the 2023’s Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, and & JULIET, the remix of a classic story set to pop anthems, close it out in June.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit TheSmithCenter.com. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Please read on for more information about this season’s final five must-catch productions.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Tuesday, February 4 – Sunday, February 9, 2025

A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), Kimberly Akimbo is the winner of five Tony Awards® including Best Musical. It features Tony Award®-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award®-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony®-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Recommended for ages 12+.

THE WIZ

Tuesday, April 1 – Sunday, April 6, 2025

The Tony Award®-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. The Wiz returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway-bound tour, the first one in 40 years.

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway – from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock and ’70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

Direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony®-nominated and Emmy®-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night With Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusions of ballet, jazz and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

Recommended for ages 8+.

HAMILTON

Tuesday, May 20 – Sunday, June 1, 2025

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation, Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of the Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education. Hamilton features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammys®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Recommended for ages 10+.

PARADE

Tuesday, June 10 – Sunday, June 15, 2025

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award® for Best Revival of a Musical, Parade has been proclaimed “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years” (Deadline).

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Parade has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “This revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.” Entertainment Weekly called Parade “the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Time Out New York stated that, “Parade will echo for a long time to come. See it before the parade passes by.” Parade is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry and music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince.

Recommended for ages 13+.

& JULIET

Tuesday, June 24 – Sunday, June 29, 2025

Created by the Emmy®-winning writer from Schitt’s Creek, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn’t end it all over Romeo?

Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That’s The Way It Is” and "Can't Stop the Feeling!” – all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more No. 1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there’s life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Recommended for ages 8+.

Comments