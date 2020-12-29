The Smith Center Presents GERSHWIN & ELLINGTON

The Smith Center will present Gershwin & Ellington. The performance will take place on January 23, 2021.

Classical form and jazz rhythms collide in this dynamic program featuring works by three composers that helped define the American classical tradition from Antheil's playful Hot Time Dance and Gershwin's rhythm and blues inspired melodies, to Ellington's symphonic masterpiece of the African American experience.

For ticket information, please contact Las Vegas Philharmonic's Patron Services at 702.462.2008. Please note: all dates, repertoire and artists are subject to change.

Donato Cabrera, conductor

Stewart Goodyear, piano

ANTHEIL - Hot-time Dance

GERSHWIN - Piano Concerto in F

ELLINGTON - Black, Brown, and Beige Suite

GERSHWIN - An American in Paris

Learn more at https://thesmithcenter.com/tickets/2021/lvp-gershwin-and-ellington/.