The Giving Stream To Benefit Las Vegas Nonprofit Organizations On GivingTuesday

On May 1, the Charity Gurus announced an innovative GivingTuesday campaign for Las Vegas nonprofit organizations that will be presented live on Tuesday, May 5th across multiple social media channels.

GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

For Nonprofits To participate in The Giving Stream, nonprofits follow simple steps to register their organizations and schedule their time slots. Participating organizations connect to The Giving Stream right from their web browser without any software download. Las Vegas nonprofit organizations interest in participating can register at https://thecharitygurus.com/thegivingstream/setup

The Giving Stream livestream will broadcast on The Charity Gurus website, Facebook, YouTube, and will be simulcast on Facebook Live to all participating nonprofits pages. Tune in to learn about non-profits and be entertained at the same time!





