The Eagles Add Four Shows to Las Vegas Residency

The Eagles have added four additional shows for the band’s residency at SPHERE in Las Vegas, now featuring a total of 20 shows, over ten weekends, from Friday, Sept. 20 through Saturday, Jan. 25. The Sphere residency will offer fans the ultimate connection to the band’s legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, July 26 at 9:00 AM PT at HERE.

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE dates:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now HERE powered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 AM PT. Live Nation and SiriusXM presales begin Thursday, July 25 at 9:00 AM PT.

Vibee is the Hotel & Experience Package partner for the Eagles Sphere residency. Vibee packages include a concert ticket and 2-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas - the only resort attached to Sphere - with guests receiving priority entry to the venue, commemorative keepsakes, and access to a fan experience. Vibee Hotel & Experience packages for the existing and newly announced dates are available immediately and exclusively now HERE.

Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available, Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 AM PT HERE and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking & more.

These shows will utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.

In the Fall of 1971, the EAGLES formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style, blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016. The band’s Greatest Hits 1971-1977 is the best-selling album in history, with the RIAA certifying the collection at 38-times Platinum. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, certified 26-times Platinum. After its release in 1976, it topped the charts and earned two GRAMMY Awards for “New Kid In Town” and “Hotel California.”

Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur

Comments