The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas Holds 2020 Heroes Grand Prize Giveaway, February 1

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is asking the Las Vegas community to assist in nominating frontline workers, medical personnel or individual heroes who have provided a shining example of what it means to exemplify Vegas Strong through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominations can be made Monday, Feb. 1 - Thursday, Feb. 28 on the resort's 10-year anniversary webpage.

In honor of the resort's 10-year anniversary, those selected will be gifted a complimentary suite or penthouse in addition to experiences listed below. Winners will be notified in April 2021.

Ten (10) selected individuals will receive the Misfit Right In anniversary package. Valued at $1,600, the package includes a two-night stay in a Wraparound Terrace Suite, dinner for two at Scarpetta, and a celebratory champagne amenity.

One grand prize winner will receive a luxurious multi-day experience valued at more than $50,000, including access to one of The Cosmopolitan's coveted Boulevard Penthouses, 24-hour butler service, a personal photographer, a table at Marquee Nightclub, a helicopter tour, private dinners at Scarpetta and Jaleo, a spa experience and more for up to six guests.

For further information on The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' 10-year anniversary, visit https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/decade-of-mischief