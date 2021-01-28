Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas Holds 2020 Heroes Grand Prize Giveaway, February 1

Nominations can be made Monday, Feb. 1 – Thursday, Feb. 28.

Jan. 28, 2021  

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is asking the Las Vegas community to assist in nominating frontline workers, medical personnel or individual heroes who have provided a shining example of what it means to exemplify Vegas Strong through the COVID-19 crisis. Nominations can be made Monday, Feb. 1 - Thursday, Feb. 28 on the resort's 10-year anniversary webpage.

In honor of the resort's 10-year anniversary, those selected will be gifted a complimentary suite or penthouse in addition to experiences listed below. Winners will be notified in April 2021.

  • Ten (10) selected individuals will receive the Misfit Right In anniversary package. Valued at $1,600, the package includes a two-night stay in a Wraparound Terrace Suite, dinner for two at Scarpetta, and a celebratory champagne amenity.
  • One grand prize winner will receive a luxurious multi-day experience valued at more than $50,000, including access to one of The Cosmopolitan's coveted Boulevard Penthouses, 24-hour butler service, a personal photographer, a table at Marquee Nightclub, a helicopter tour, private dinners at Scarpetta and Jaleo, a spa experience and more for up to six guests.

For further information on The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' 10-year anniversary, visit https://www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com/decade-of-mischief


