The Backstreet Boys Add New Shows to Summer 2025 Residency

Due to overwhelming demand, the Backstreet Boys are adding three new dates to their highly anticipated summer residency, “Into The Millennium” at Sphere in Las Vegas on August 15, 16 and 17, bringing the total number of shows to 18.

Produced by Live Nation, the Backstreet Boys are the first pop act to perform at Sphere and will bring their legendary Millennium album to life, alongside a selection of their greatest hits, for incredible performances July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26 and 27, and August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, and 17, 2025. Beloved classics like "I Want It That Way," and "Larger Than Life," will be delivered or enhanced with cutting-edge visuals and sound made possible by Sphere’s revolutionary immersive technology.

Tickets for the new dates will first be available via the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 9am PT. Fans who previously signed up for the Artist Presale can access it beginning Wednesday, February 26 at 9am PT. The general onsale will begin Friday, February 21 at 9am PT at backstreetboys.com.

Earlier this month the Backstreet Boys announced that they are releasing Millennium 2.0 via Sony Legacy on July 11th, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping, 5-time GRAMMY- nominated album, Millennium. This deluxe re-issue will feature 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, including “I Want It That Way” and B-sides, including the alternate version of “I Want It That Way.” Fans will also get to hear their brand new single, “HEY,” when they pre-save Millennium 2.0 now at backstreetboys.com. Tickets for the July 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27 and August 1,2,3, 8, 9 and 10 are on sale now with limited availability at backstreetboys.com

THE Backstreet Boys AT SPHERE

Friday, July 11, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025

Friday, July 18, 2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025

Friday, July 25, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025

Friday, August 1, 2025

Saturday, August 2, 2025

Sunday, August 3, 2025

Friday, August 8, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025

Sunday August 10, 2025

Friday, August 15, 2025

Saturday, August 16, 2025

Sunday August 17, 2025

ABOUT Backstreet Boys

For more than 30 years the Backstreet Boys have delivered the finest pop music one has to offer, making them one of pop’s most influential performers. With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, BSB has been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.

In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album “DNA” on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for “Best Pop Duo / Group Performance” at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, and was BSB’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off “The DNA World Tour” - the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. With over 3 million tickets sold worldwide, the DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

In the fall of 2023, the Backstreet Boys released their first ever and highly anticipated Christmas album, ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas.’ The album features timeless holiday classics such as “White Christmas”, “Silent Night”, and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” plus three all new original holiday songs “Christmas In New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.” The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart and Top 20 on the Billboard 200 upon release.

Over the years, the Backstreet Boys have repeatedly captivated millions of people with their impressive catalog of hit songs and creative partnerships and continue to be larger than life.

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff

