TACOS AND TAMALES Festival Returns To Desert Breeze Park April 30

Join Clark County Parks & Recreation Saturday, April 30 at Desert Breeze Park for Tacos & Tamales, a unique culinary food, and libation experience! Clark County invites the entire Las Vegas community for a truly unique foodie-friendly event!

Tantalize your taste buds and spark your imagination with taco and tamale creations ranging from the traditional to the insane, including vegan-friendly options - all from local vendors. Take your experience to the next level with margarita, tequila, and craft beer tastings featuring brands from all over the world (requires a separate ticket available at https://bit.ly/3CCirCY). There will also be entertainment for the whole family, featuring Lucha Libre Wrestling, local and international musical performances, art area, live painting, and carnival games and activities for the kids.



Admission is $5.00 for ages 12-59 for tickets purchased online (plus fees) or $10 at the door (no cash accepted). Ages: 11 or under and 60+ will be free, admission tickets will be required to enter. Tickets are available online: www.tacosandtamaleslv.com. Additional fees apply onsite for Carnival, Food Vendors/Trucks, and Alcohol Tasting (must be 21+ to participate in the tasting and your tasting ticket includes event admission).



Those interested in Tacos and Tamales festival can call (702) 455-8170 or visit the website at http://www.tacosandtamaleslv.com or connect on Facebook. For more information on Clark County Parks and Recreation programs and events call (702) 455-8200 or visit the website at www.ClarkCountyNV.gov/parks. Clark County Parks and Recreation also can be found on social networking sites such as Twitter and Facebook.



