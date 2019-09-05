Sierra Stages Presents THE THANKSGIVING PLAY

Sierra Stages concludes its 2019 Season with the wickedly funny satire, "The Thanksgiving Play" by Native American playwright Larissa Fasthorse, playing three weekends only from September 19 through October 5 at the historic Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

In "The Thanksgiving Play", four mismatched artists, armed with good intentions, attempt to devise a politically correct Thanksgiving play for elementary schools. They are tasked with telling the history of the holiday's origins (skipping over the violent erasure of Native Americans from their own lands) that's culturally sensitive (i.e. respectful of Native American culture) and satisfies their diversity grants (like the one they received for Native American Heritage Month awareness). They realize rather quickly that honoring Indigenous people while simultaneously celebrating the peaceful Thanksgiving feast of American lore is much more difficult than they anticipated.

Performances of "The Thanksgiving Play" are Thursdays at 7 PM, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, and Sundays at 2 PM. All seating is reserved. Tickets for the first two "preview" performances on Thursday September 19 and Friday September 20 are $20. Thereafter, tickets are $30 (rows A-H) and $25 (rows J-O). The official opening night is on Saturday September 21. Sierra Stages offers group rates for groups of 10 or more, as well as Student Rush for $15 at the door 30 minutes before each performance (age 25 & under with a valid student ID). For tickets and information, visit www.SierraStages.org or call Sierra Stages at 530.346.3210.

Proceeds from the Friday September 20 "preview" performance will benefit California Heritage: Indigenous Research Project (CHIRP). CHIRP was created to research, document, preserve, and protect California Indigenous Nisenan culture, and has played an important role in the re-introduction of the Nisenan people to the non-native community now residing in the Nisenan homelands of the Bear and Yuba river watershed. Tickets for the benefit on September 20 are $20 and may be purchased directly from Sierra Stages at www.SierraStages.org.

The Sierra Stages production of "The Thanksgiving Play" is directed by Sandra Rockman and features Nevada County actors Jay Barker, Catie Cleary, John Ficarra and Laura LeBleu. Scenic design is by Constance Ammon, lighting design is by Erin Beatie and Noah Mann, and costume design is by Gina Gray.

Sierra Stages is a nonprofit community theater based in western Nevada County with a mission to provide quality productions that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Since it began 11 years ago, Sierra Stages has presented 38 plays and musicals at various local venues, including the Nevada Theatre, Miners Foundry Cultural Center, The Center for the Arts, and Off Center Stage.





