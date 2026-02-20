New York Philharmonic String Quartet To Close UNLV PAC 49th Season

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In the final concert of its 49th season, the UNLV Performing Arts Center will present the New York Philharmonic String Quartet on Monday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Artemus W. Ham Concert Hall.

The quartet comprises four Principal musicians of the New York Philharmonic: Concertmaster Frank Huang (The Charles E. Culpeper Chair); Principal Second Violin Group Qianqian Li; Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps (The Mr. and Mrs. Frederick P. Rose Chair); and Principal Cello Carter Brey (The Fan Fox and Leslie R. Samuels Chair).

Formed in January 2017 during the Philharmonic’s 175th anniversary season, the ensemble made its debut in March 2017 as the solo quartet in John Adams’s Absolute Jest in New York and later performed the work on the Orchestra’s Europe/Spring 2017 tour.

All four members are prize-winning artists who have appeared as concerto soloists with the Philharmonic and other orchestras worldwide. The musicians also perform regularly in the Philharmonic’s chamber music series at David Geffen Hall and Merkin Concert Hall.

Single tickets start at $27.75, with discounts available. Tickets may be purchased online at pac.unlv.edu or in person at the UNLV Performing Arts Center box office from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.

The UNLV Performing Arts Center opened in 1976 and is celebrating its 49th season in 2025–26. The venue hosts a range of performances and events and supports both university and community arts organizations.