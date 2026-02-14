Photos: Katy Monroe Brings GLAMOUR, REIMAGINED to Maxan Jazz

Check out photos from Katy Monroe's Glamour, Reimagined at Maxan Jazz on February 2.

The Las Vegas-based singer, model, and entertainer blended golden-age Hollywood elegance with contemporary sophistication — pairing a sultry, powerful vocal style with a magnetic stage presence that made the room feel less like a club date and more like the close-up in a classic film. Monroe’s glamorous, cinematic sensibility — sparked by her love of icons like Marilyn Monroe and Jayne Mansfield — gave the evening a distinctive point of view: polished, playful, and emotionally present, without ever tipping into nostalgia for nostalgia’s sake.

The crowd matched the moment: a true who’s who of Vegas entertainment, including artist Carol Yvonne Dunkeson, entertainer and socialite Shirley “Shirl the Whirl” Cina, noted news anchor and actor Larry Carroll, radio personality and President of the German American Social Club of Nevada Sylvia Brunn, beloved entertainer Kelly Clinton Holmes, entertainer Ron DeCar, singer Jeff Huston, legendary Las Vegas showgirl Teri Thorndike, and Clint Holmes—one of Las Vegas’ most cherished performers—who stepped in to sing a number during the show, turning the night into the kind of Vegas-only “you had to be there” memory that people will be talking about for weeks.

Musically, Monroe was supported by a razor-sharp, star-caliber lineup: musical director and keyboardist Demetrios Pappas, Brahm Sheray on bass, and YL Douglas on drums. Pappas—recognized for his work as music director for Smokey Robinson—kept the pacing taut and the emotional arcs clean, giving Monroe room to move between intimacy and lift-off with cinematic ease. Douglas, noted as Barry Manilow’s longtime drummer, brought a confident, seasoned pulse that made the room feel buoyant even in the quietest moments. Together, the trio created the kind of musical foundation that doesn’t just accompany a singer—it frames the performance like lighting and lens choice.

The evening also featured a standout guest set from Lisa Gay, fresh from the momentum of her celebrated Phyllis Hyman work at Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar in New York City. Gay’s appearance added a rush of soul and sophistication to the night—an elegant counterpoint and complement to Monroe’s old-Hollywood edge—making the collaboration feel less like “special guest” and more like an event within the event. And for those who came hoping for an extra jolt of live spontaneity: Eric Tewalt did take the stage, bringing saxophone color and after-hours electricity that made the final stretch of the show feel like a late-night triumph lap.

Check out photos here!



Lisa Gay, Katy Monroe, Clint Holmes and Kelly Clinton Holmes



Lisa Gay



Katy Monroe and Lisa Gay



Katy Monroe, Teri Thorndike, Ron Decar, Jamie Richards, Jeff Huston and James Favorito



Sylvia Brunn, Demetrios Pappas and Katy Monroe



Marsha Parks, Carol Yvonne Dinkeson, Katy Monroe and Leslie Madosik Ives



Shirley Cina, Katy Monroe and Larry Carroll



Eric Tewalt and Katy Monroe



Demetrios Pappas



Katy Monroe



Katy Monroe



Demetrios Pappas, Katy Monroe, Brahm Sheray, YL Douglas and Lisa Gay



Clint Holmes and Katy Monroe