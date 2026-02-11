 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Nate Bargatze Adds Three March 2026 Shows At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas

Additional performances added following previously sold-out spring engagement.

By: Feb. 11, 2026
Nate Bargatze Adds Three March 2026 Shows At Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas Image

GRAMMY Award-winning comedian Nate Bargatze will return to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas for three newly added performances of his “2026 Big Dumb Eyes World Tour.” The additional shows will take place March 16–18, 2026, with all performances beginning at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the new March dates will go on sale Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.com. The added performances follow a previously announced April 8–11, 2026 engagement, which is now sold out.

Bargatze has previously played multiple sold-out runs at Encore Theater. The venue, which seats 1,480 guests, is operated through a partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents.




Need more Las Vegas Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos