E-40, Too $hort And Ying Yang Twins To Headline M Resort Summer Concert

M Resort Spa Casino is bringing the ultimate hip-hop party to Las Vegas this summer with a powerhouse lineup featuring E-40, Too $hort and Ying Yang Twins, performing live as part of the resort’s 2026 Concert Series on Saturday, June 13, 2026. Tickets start at $30 plus taxes and fees and go on sale this Friday, February 20th at 10 a.m. at themresort.com or ticketmaster.com.



Taking over the Vegas summer, the throwback M Pool concert will unite three true architects of the party-rap era for a night of nonstop hits, high-energy performances and pure nostalgia. From West Coast anthems like “Tell Me When To Go,” “Choices,” “Blow the Whistle,” and “The Ghetto,” to crunk-era club classics including “Salt Shaker” and “Wait (The Whisper Song),” the lineup delivers a greatest hits soundtrack that defined a generation.



Headlining the evening is E-40, the legendary Bay Area rapper, entrepreneur and cultural icon who has cemented his status as a living hip-hop legend over a career spanning more than three decades. A multiplatinum recording artist, E-40 holds the record for the most solo album entries on the Billboard 200 charts by a hip hop artist and is known for his influential sound, unmistakable delivery and collaborations with artists across generations. In addition to his music career, he is a successful entrepreneur, New York Timesbest-selling author and member of the hip hop supergroup Mount Westmore, alongside Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and Too $hort.



Joining him for the M Resort show is Too $hort, a West Coast pioneer whose explicit storytelling and unmistakable flow helped shape the sound of West Coast rap, as well as the Ying Yang Twins, the Atlanta-based duo whose crunk-era anthems dominated clubs and radio throughout the 2000s. Together, the trio brings decades of chart-topping hits, platinum records and culture-defining moments to the M Pool stage.



Fans can expect an electrifying poolside experience complete with bass-heavy beats, nonstop singalongs and a full-on time machine back to the golden era of turn-up. If you love 2000s hip-hop parties and classic rap anthems, this is the pool concert not to miss.



Set within M Resort’s expansive 100,000-square-foot pool and events piazza, M Pool delivers a premier outdoor concert experience, featuring a state-of-the-art 800-square-foot LED digital screen that enhances live performances with immersive visuals in a resort-style setting. Doors to M Pool will open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m. For additional information on upcoming concerts and events, or to purchase tickets, visit themresort.com.