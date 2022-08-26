Sarah Silverman Adds Comics To Labor Day Weekend Performance At Encore Theater

This Labor Day Weekend, two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer and producer Sarah Silverman will be joined by comedian, actor, and writer Atsuko Okatsuka, comedian Todd Glass and comedian and television producer Rory Albanese during a one-night-only engagement of "Sarah Silverman & Friends" at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022.

The high-octane lineup of talent is sure to wow guests in this must-see, one-night show. Tickets for this performance are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Sarah Silverman is a two-time Emmy Award-winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer. She currently hosts her weekly podcast, the critically acclaimed The Sarah Silverman Podcast, available on iTunes and wherever podcasts are available. Silverman previously hosted the Emmy and Writers Guild nominated Hulu series I Love You, America. She has several projects outside of her podcast, including the upcoming TBS series Stupid Pet Tricks and the indie psychological thriller Viral, starring alongside Blair Underwood. She also co-starred opposite Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the feature film Marry Me. One of the most accomplished standups of her generation, her most recent standup special, A Speck of Dust, garnered two Emmy nominations and a Grammy nomination. Her other television and film work includes Masters of Sex, Bob's Burgers, Battle of the Sexes, I Smile Back, and the Wreck-It Ralph movies. Her first book, a memoir called The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee, which went on to become a New York Times Bestseller, is currently being adapted into a musical with the Atlantic Theatre Company to premiere in April 2022.

ATSUKO OKATSUKA is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer based in LA. Atsuko was named one of Variety's 10 Comics to Watch for 2022 [variety.com]. She is touring her hour 'The Intruder' at JFL Montreal Festival, [montreal.hahaha.com] and the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. [tickets.edfringe.com] Atsuko made her late night stand-up debut on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden. She was the special correspondent on Arsenio! Live for the Netflix is a Joke Festival. Atsuko stars in the new Comedy Central animated series, FAIRVIEW, and the Paramount+ feature film, WASHINGTONIA, from EP Stephen Colbert. She's written for Adult Swim's THE ERIC ANDRE SHOW and SOFT FOCUS WITH Jena Friedman. Atsuko's on-screen credits include HISTORY OF THE WORLD PT. II (Hulu), ROOM 104 (HBO), and THE SHOW NEXT DOOR WITH RANDALL PARK (ROKU+). Atsuko was named a 'Comedian to Watch' by Vulture & 'Top 10 Comedians to Watch' for TimeOut LA. She is also fluent in Japanese and Mandarin.

Rory Albanese is a 9 time Emmy Award winning Executive Producer and Writer for "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." Starting at The Daily Show as a Production Assistant in 1999, Rory quickly climbed his way through the ranks ultimately running the show. After his tenure at The Daily Show, Rory went on to Los Angeles where he joined the writing team of NBC's sitcom "Undateable" while simultaneously writing and selling his own sitcom pilot to CBS. After a short stint on the West Coast he was quickly called back to New York to launch and showrun Comedy Central's, "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore," where besides being an Executive Producer and Writer he also appeared several nights a week as an on-air Contributor. Rory also served as Executive Producer and correspondent on The Sundance Channel's "Approval Matrix" starring Neil Brennan. In 2018 Rory took on a new challenge outside of comedy, running the 3rd hour of Good Morning America for ABC starring Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. He quickly rebuilt the existing show he was handed by bringing in Keke Palmer as the third host and rebranding the show to "Strahan, Sarah and Keke." After only one year under Rory's leadership, the new iteration of the show earned 3 Daytime Emmy nominations and saw a huge increase in its numbers, but was unfortunately shut down due to COVID 19. Most recently, Rory wrote, produced and directed a series of promos starring Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman for HBO's new animated series "Santa Inc." set to air December 2021. Outside his television career Rory is an accomplished stand-up comedian; beyond touring the country as a headliner he has been a featured performer on "John Oliver's New York Comedy Show" on Comedy Central, entertained American troops in Afghanistan with the USO and starred in his own Comedy

Todd Glass is an American standup comedian best known for his three Netflix specials and frequent late night talk show appearances. Glass has appeared on The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Tosh.0 and Conan O'Brien. Glass also appears as a series regular in HBO Max's "Ten Year Old Tom." Glass has toured with the likes of Daniel Tosh, Jim Gaffigan, David Cross, David Spade and Sarah Silverman.



The Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas is a world-class entertainment venue that is home to legendary resident headliners, comedic icons and one-of-a-kind concert events. At 1,480 seats, Encore Theater provides an intimate opportunity for guests to experience top talent in an incomparable setting. Encore Theater's roster of impressive performers is a reflection of the successful partnership between Wynn Las Vegas and AEG Presents Las Vegas.

In 2021, Encore Theater was named one of Billboard's top five grossing venues in the world under 5,000 capacity, rising to No. 4 from its prior No. 10 spot in 2019, and remained the No. 1 top grossing theater under 3,000 capacity in the world. The theater has hosted performances by music icons like Lionel Richie, Robbie Williams, Brad Paisley and Bryan Adams as well as all-star comedic acts like Sebastian Maniscalco, Jo Koy, Ali Wong and Jim Gaffigan among others.

For more information on Encore Theater and upcoming performances, visit www.wynnlasvegas.com/entertainment.