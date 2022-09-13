Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine To Return To Red Rock Resort

America's loudest lounge singer is coming back to Las Vegas. Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine will return to Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m.



America's loudest lounge singer Richard Cheese performs swingin' Vegas versions of rock and rap songs, "swankifying" popular Top-40 hits into retro vocal standards. Imagine Sinatra singing Radiohead, and you've got Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine. Since 2000, Cheese has released 20 albums and sold more than 225,000 CDs.



Richard Cheese's songs have been featured in the movies "The LEGO Batman Movie," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice," and "Dawn Of The Dead," on HBO's "The Leftovers" and on ABC-TV's "Dancing With The Stars," and he's performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, CNN with Anderson Cooper, ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show, Jack Black's "Festival Supreme," England's Sonisphere, MTV's Say What Karaoke?, KROQ's Kevin & Bean Show, Howard Stern, The Jonathon Brandmeier Show, Opie & Anthony, and as the house band 20 times on NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly. The lounge legend has played hundreds of sellout concerts all over the world, from Las Vegas to London, from Portland to Portugal, from Honolulu to Hollywood. With his snappy jazz trio, his tiger-striped tuxedo, and his enormous microphone, Richard Cheese presents the perfect mix of music, martini, and madcap. Viva Las Queso



Tickets for Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine are $37.50, $47.50 and $77.50 plus taxes and fees for reserved seating. All tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 21 years or older.



For exclusive ticket pre-sale information, connect with Red Rock Resort on Twitter @RedRockCasino and Facebook.