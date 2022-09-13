Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine To Return To Red Rock Resort

The performance is on November 10.

Register for Las Vegas News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  
Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine To Return To Red Rock Resort

America's loudest lounge singer is coming back to Las Vegas. Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine will return to Rocks Lounge inside Red Rock Resort Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $37.50 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m.

America's loudest lounge singer Richard Cheese performs swingin' Vegas versions of rock and rap songs, "swankifying" popular Top-40 hits into retro vocal standards. Imagine Sinatra singing Radiohead, and you've got Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine. Since 2000, Cheese has released 20 albums and sold more than 225,000 CDs.

Richard Cheese's songs have been featured in the movies "The LEGO Batman Movie," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice," and "Dawn Of The Dead," on HBO's "The Leftovers" and on ABC-TV's "Dancing With The Stars," and he's performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, CNN with Anderson Cooper, ITV's The Jonathan Ross Show, Jack Black's "Festival Supreme," England's Sonisphere, MTV's Say What Karaoke?, KROQ's Kevin & Bean Show, Howard Stern, The Jonathon Brandmeier Show, Opie & Anthony, and as the house band 20 times on NBC's Last Call with Carson Daly. The lounge legend has played hundreds of sellout concerts all over the world, from Las Vegas to London, from Portland to Portugal, from Honolulu to Hollywood. With his snappy jazz trio, his tiger-striped tuxedo, and his enormous microphone, Richard Cheese presents the perfect mix of music, martini, and madcap. Viva Las Queso

Tickets for Richard Cheese & Lounge Against The Machine are $37.50, $47.50 and $77.50 plus taxes and fees for reserved seating. All tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests must be 21 years or older.

For exclusive ticket pre-sale information, connect with Red Rock Resort on Twitter @RedRockCasino and Facebook.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Ryan Bingham With The Texas Gentlemen Announce One-Night-Only Performance At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las VegasRyan Bingham With The Texas Gentlemen Announce One-Night-Only Performance At The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
September 12, 2022

GRAMMY and Oscar Award-winning singer-songwriter, Ryan Bingham, with The Texas Gentlemen announced today that they will bring a one-night-only performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, this National Finals Rodeo (NFR) season on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.
Comedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOURComedian Kathleen Madigan Announces THE BOXED WINE & TINY BANJOS 2023 TOUR
September 12, 2022

Comedian Kathleen Madigan has announced her Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos 2023 Tour with 23 dates that will kick-off in January 2023.
COCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US TourCOCOMELON LIVE! JJ'S JOURNEY 30 New Stops For Its Massive US Tour
September 12, 2022

CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey has revealed 30 new dates for its massive upcoming United States tour, bolstering the total to 62-dates so far. Parents searching for an exciting activity for their families this back-to-school season won't want to miss this must-see event from Michael Cohl's powerhouse production company EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment.
Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada Partners with Shania Kids Can Foundation to Empower StudentsCommunities In Schools of Southern Nevada Partners with Shania Kids Can Foundation to Empower Students
September 11, 2022

Communities In Schools of Southern Nevada (CIS), an affiliate of the fifth largest state office of the nation’s leading dropout prevention organization, has partnered with Shania Kids Can Foundation (SKC) to meet the needs of underserved students at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School, a new addition to CIS’ school roster for the 2022-2023 school year.
Video: Travis Cormier Talks Starring as Strat in BAT OUT OF HELL in Las VegasVideo: Travis Cormier Talks Starring as Strat in BAT OUT OF HELL in Las Vegas
September 8, 2022

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Travis Cormier will take on the role of Strat in the Las Vegas run of Bat Out of Hell - The Musical, the award-winning hit production set to Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits and one of history's best-selling albums.