Photo Flash: Luxor Celebrates The World Premiere Of R.U.N â€“ The First Live-Action Thriller FromÂ Cirque Du Soleil

Last night, Nov. 14, 2019, Luxor Hotel and Casino hosted the world premiere of the Strip's newest production, R.U.N - the first live-action thriller produced by Cirque du Soleil. The new show is a living, breathing graphic novel that's non-stop tire-peeling, fist-flinging and double-crossing action including combat stunts, fast-paced car chases, cutting-edge technology and innovative multimedia. Audience members were greeted with immersive sensory experiences throughout the evening, starting from the moment they entered the lobby. The gritty, graphic novel-inspired production showcased human performance and special effects from chapter to chapter, as told by brave and fearless characters.

Before showgoers were transported to the underground terrain of Las Vegas, the evening began with a celebrity-studded red carpet commemorating the unforgettable premiere. Those in attendance included Tyler Bates, creator of the show's soundtrack and composer of "Atomic Blonde," "John Wick" and former lead guitarist of Marilyn Manson; along with Robert Rodriguez, director of "Sin City" and "From Dusk Till Dawn," who crafted the script, and the show's director, Michael Schwandt, creator of Fox's hit show "The Masked Singer." Additional celebrities included Dana White, UFC president; Kenny Aronoff , drummer for John Fogerty; James LoMenzo, bassist for John Fogerty; Robert Mason, lead singer of Warrant; Demetrious Johnson, MMA artist; Members of the Vegas Golden Knights organization including players Ryan Reaves, Deryk Engelland, Nate Schmidt, Alex Tuch, Cody Eakin, Cody Glass, Brayden McNabb, Tomas Nosek, Reilly Smith, Nicolas Roy, Nicolas Hague; Trevor Donovan, star of 90210; Gabriel Luna, actor in "Terminator 2: Dark Fate;" Goran VišnjiÄ‡, actor on NBC's "ER;"; Alexis Krauss, songwriter, activist and lead singer of Sleigh Bells; Ricardo Laguna, professional BMX rider; Manteo Mitchell, Olympic gold medallist; Eivør Pálsdóttir, Faroese singer-songwriter; Blue Man Group, resident headliners at Luxor; and FANTASY, cast of the headlining show at Luxor.

Following the show's final chapter "Til Death," guests made their way to a private after-party inside the R.U.N Theater lobby, where Tyler Bates performed live with Eivør for an exclusive concert to celebrate the premiere.

R.U.N performs in the R.U.N Theater at Luxor Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $69 plus tax and applicable fees and can be purchased by visiting RUNLASVEGAS.com, by calling 855.706.5433, or in-person at the R.U.N Theater box office.





