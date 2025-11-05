Open-Door Playhouse Debuts THE WISH This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, The Wish, starting November 19, 2025 online.

Be careful what you wish for. You just might get it. After Jack rescues an Old Man in distress, Jack finds he now has the ability to instantly manifest anything he wishes. Sounds great? Well, it's not so simple.

Gary B. Lamb directs a cast that includes Michael Fletcher as Jack, Caitlin Bell as Laura, Annette Homewood as Sally, and Dennis Gersten as the Old Man.

Gary B. Lamb is the playwright. He trained at L.A. City College Theatre Academy, University of California at Irvine, and Carnegie Mellon University. He wrote the book and lyrics for a musical version of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, the book for the musical Fion the Fair, the lyrics for Chicago Christmas Carol, and an adaptation of I'm Just Wild About Harry. Also, Gary helped Barry Gordon and his partner with additional book and lyrics on a new musical based on Oscar Wilde's The Picture of Dorian Gray. Gary has acted in and directed many plays for Open-Door Playhouse.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.