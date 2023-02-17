Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts (CON)FUSION) March 15

Open-Door Playhouse will present this play in podcast form starting Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Open-Door Playhouse Debuts (CON)FUSION) March 15

In the short play (con)fusion, Dan is a good man and Sadie is a lovely lady. Alas, they are both human and have fallen prey to the rituals and routines that eventually befall all those in relationships: they have stopped communicating with each other. They talk at each other, not to each other, repeating the to-do lists that occupy space in their minds. Now the bedroom, a sanctuary for seduction, has become a refuge of rejection between them. The bolt out of bed into the societal roles that entrap them until eventually they end up in the arms of strangers.

Mark Dylan Brown is the playwright. His previous plays include The Midsagittal Waltz, Simulating Flight, and Rosetta Stoned. He attended the UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television.

Bernadette Armstrong directs a cast that includes Cynthia Gravinese Brown, Jeffrey L. Johnson, Leah Jarvik and Garath Williams.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse launched in September 2020, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, when playwrights had nowhere to produce their plays and actors were left without a creative outlet. Since its inception, Open-Door Playhouse has presented over 80 new short and one-act plays, with no limit in sight.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA. Associate Producer, Laree Griffith, manages our website.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225686®id=22&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fopendoorplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




