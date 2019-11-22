Nevada Public Radio Announces Trivia Night With A Holiday Twist

Nevada Public Radio and Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas invite quiz enthusiasts for an evening of trivia, conversation and cocktails at Nevada Public Radio's Holiday Trivia Night featuring Quizmaster Mark Shunock and Quizmistress Edie Entertainer on Wednesday, Dec. 18 beginning at 6 p.m.

Most well known as host for Vegas Golden Knights home games, Top Rank Boxing and ESPN, Mark Shunock will serve as Quizmaster with hostess of Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity Edie Entertainer as Quizmistress. Together, they will moderate a pop-culture-pub-trivia night with a holiday twist.

Participants are encouraged to gather teams of up to eight and test their knowledge of music, TV and other topics against fellow NPR fans and trivia aficionados. Doors open at 6 p.m. Trivia business will begin at 7:15 p.m., with Shunock and Edie Entertainer emceeing three rounds.

The first place winners will receive a Bowling Lane and eight tickets to the upcoming show of their choice at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas, a food and beverage credit of $200 and the priceless prize of unlimited bragging rights above all other Nevada Public Radio listeners (until the next trivia night...) The second place winners will receive a Bowling Lane and up to eight tickets to the show(s) of their choice (one ticket per team member). Third place winners will receive special Nevada Public Radio merchandise.

General admission tickets are $10 (first come, first served on seating - standing room available); Reserved Table is $75 (up to four players, table service available - no view obstruction); Reserved Bowling Lane is $200 (up to eight players, plus bowling - table service available). Space is limited, especially for reserved seating. All ticket proceeds will benefit Nevada Public Radio.

For further information about pricing and to purchase tickets and reserve tables and lanes in advance, visit www.knpr.org.





