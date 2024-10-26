NO....? Debuts Next Month at Open-Door Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is presenting a new play, No....?, starting November 20, 2024 online at http://opendoorplayhouse.org.

A man finds himself haunted by his past when he tries to reunite with an old flame.

Gary Lamb directs Elaine Mello as Liz and Michael Fletcher as John.

Mark SaFranko is the playwright. The New Jersey-based writer is the author of four novels and over fifty published short stories. His previous plays include The Bitch-Goddess, Incident in the Combat Zone, Interrogation #2, Raw Connections, The Promise, A Harry of Her Own, and Dancing for Men. He is also an actor.

Founded by playwright and filmmaker Bernadette Armstrong, Open-Door Playhouse is a Theater Podcast- like the radio dramas of the 1940s and 1950s. The Playhouse launched on September 15, 2020. At the time, Open-Door Playhouse provided Playwrights, Actors and Directors a creative outlet during the shutdown. Since its inception. Open-Door Playhouse has presented Short and One-Act plays from Playwrights across the country and internationally. In 2021 Open-Door Playhouse received a Communicator Award for Content for the Play Custody and in 2023 the play What's Prison Like was nominated for a Webby Award in the Crime & Justice Category.

Plays are produced by Bernadette Armstrong, Sound Engineer is David Peters, sound effects are provided by Audio Jungle, and music from Karaoke Version. All plays are recorded at The Oak House Studio in Altadena, CA.

There's no paywall at the Open-Door Playhouse site, so you could listen to everything for free. Open-Door Playhouse is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and if you would like to support performances of works by new and emerging playwrights, your donation will be gratefully accepted. Your tax-deductible donations help keep our plays on the Podcast Stage. We strive to bring our listeners thoughtful and surprising one-act plays and ten-minute shorts that showcase insightful and new perspectives of the world we share with others. To listen or to donate (or both), go to https://opendoorplayhouse.org

Comments