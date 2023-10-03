MYSTÈRE by Cirque du Soleil Offers Exclusive Family and Friends Ticket Bundle for a Limited Time Only

Mystère will celebrate its 30th anniversary at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in December.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 3 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

MYSTÈRE by Cirque du Soleil Offers Exclusive Family and Friends Ticket Bundle for a Limited Time Only

Mystère™ by Cirque du Soleil invites enthusiasts to embark on an unforgettable evening with family or friends, featuring the legendary acrobats from the original production, where imagination soars to new heights. For a limited time only, guests can purchase a package of four tickets for a special price, valid for scheduled performances now through Nov. 12, 2023. The discounted tickets are only available at Click Here.
 
Known as the Group’s original must-see show that set the stage for Cirque du Soleil’s overwhelming success in Las Vegas, Mystère will celebrate its 30th anniversary at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in December. With more than 13,000 shows performed since 1993, the one-of-a-kind production has been seen by over 17 million fans and continues to push the boundaries of what dreams and artistry can achieve when fusing together high-energy acrobatics with colorful choreography.

 
Mystère performs Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
Carrie Underwood Plays Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION Residency Photo
Carrie Underwood Plays Another Sold-Out Run of REFLECTION Residency

Carrie Underwood has completed yet another sold-out run of her critically-acclaimed smash, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency with an additional five sold-out shows at Resorts World Las Vegas in September, which debuted in December 2021.  

2
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts EGGS This Month Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Debuts EGGS This Month

Open-Door Playhouse presents 'Eggs,' a short play in podcast form, debuting on October 12, 2023. Join the isolated career woman as she plans for the future by freezing her eggs. Directed by Bernadette Armstrong and starring Kim Hlavac. Learn more about the production and find out how to watch it here!

3
Feature: An Evening With Giada Valenti Brings Love Songs to The Showroom at the Ahern Bout Photo
Feature: An Evening With Giada Valenti Brings Love Songs to The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel

It’s a time for romance in An Evening With Giada Valenti singing love songs in The Showroom at the Ahern Boutique Hotel on Oct. 5.

4
Photos: First Look at U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY LIVE at Sphere Photo
Photos: First Look at U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY LIVE at Sphere

Last night, U2 (Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton with Bram van den Berg) lit up the Sphere stage with a mind-blowing opening night of their highly-anticipated U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere shows, reinventing the live music experience with the launch of the world's most cutting-edge venue. Check out photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Tower and the Dead Warder in the Room
Open-Door Playhouse (10/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# OvEn
Open-Door Playhouse (10/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# She Was Dick's Tracie
Open-Door Playhouse (9/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SHORTS: Festival of Short Plays
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (2/09-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella Under the Mistletoe - World Premiere production
Judy Bayley Theatre (11/24-12/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eggs
Open-Door Playhouse (10/17-11/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You