MYSTÈRE by Cirque du Soleil Offers Exclusive Family and Friends Ticket Bundle for a Limited Time Only

Mystère will celebrate its 30th anniversary at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in December.
Mystère™ by Cirque du Soleil invites enthusiasts to embark on an unforgettable evening with family or friends, featuring the legendary acrobats from the original production, where imagination soars to new heights. For a limited time only, guests can purchase a package of four tickets for a special price, valid for scheduled performances now through Nov. 12, 2023. The discounted tickets are only available at Click Here.
Known as the Group’s original must-see show that set the stage for Cirque du Soleil’s overwhelming success in Las Vegas, Mystère will celebrate its 30th anniversary at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in December. With more than 13,000 shows performed since 1993, the one-of-a-kind production has been seen by over 17 million fans and continues to push the boundaries of what dreams and artistry can achieve when fusing together high-energy acrobatics with colorful choreography.
Mystère performs Friday – Tuesday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. inside Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here.
