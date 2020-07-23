M Resort Spa Casino Amplifies Locals Experience With New My M Campaign

M Resort Spa Casino has launched a new ad campaign focused on the resort's personalized experiences for guests and Las Vegas Valley locals. Following the success of its popular No Resort Fee Summer promotion, M Resort is now showcasing why it's a favorite among locals and out-of-town guests with the my M campaign.

The new my M advertisements highlight the most inviting and intimate aspects of the property. Comfortable and approachable, M Resort is known for having some of Vegas' friendliest team members who go out of their way to make each guest's visit more memorable. Whether it's to enjoy restaurants or any of the other special experiences, locals and those who frequent Las Vegas continue to choose M Resort time and time again. Now everyone who visits can use #myM to share their personal stories and explain why they love M Resort.

"We place incredible importance on the experience our locals and guests want at M Resort," said Hussain Mahrous, Vice President and General Manager. "We have worked hard to secure experience-driven local partnerships, such as the Las Vegas Raiders and SPEEDVEGAS, offering the chance for everyone to have their own #myM experiences and allowing us to be their home away from home."

M Resort is proud to be the Official Team Headquarters Hotel of the Las Vegas Raiders and plans to open a Raiders-themed restaurant at the resort during the upcoming season. Fans and locals looking to celebrate the new Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 can join M Resort all season long with Raiders-themed programming and promotions.

M Resort is also happy to announce its newest local partnership, SPEEDVEGAS, where members of M's mychoice loyalty program automatically receive a free lap in the car of the day. This adrenaline-filled destination is located only 2 miles from the resort and offers members an unforgettable driving experience.

As part of the new branding campaign, M Resort is kicking off #myM Facebook and Instagram contests. Additionally, management team members will start weekly promotions called #myMsurprise where loyal guests will be awarded just for following social distancing guidelines and participating in fun contests. Prizes will include experiences such as M Pool cabanas, staycation packages, dinners and much more!

Wanting some summer fun? Those looking for a staycation still have time to take advantage of M Resort's No Resort Fee Summer. Running through Labor Day, September 7, M Resort is waiving daily resort fees as part of the summer 2020 promotion. Guests can enjoy summer rates starting as low as $75 per night. Reservations can be made by visiting www.themresort.com or by calling 877-673-7678.

