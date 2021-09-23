Legends In Concert Honors Health Care Workers Offering Complimentary Ticket Offer With Valid ID

Legends in Concert has announced a special complimentary ticket offer for health care workers through November 21. The longest-running and most-awarded show in Las Vegas, Legends in Concert, pays tribute to those in the health care field as they sit back and watch some of the biggest icons and luminaries in British music history (including Elton John, Freddie Mercury, and George Michael) performing on one stage along with celebrity guest host Frank Marino, the Strip's longest running headliner, starring as comedic legend Joan Rivers, performing weekly Thursday through Sunday.

"We wanted to recognize the health care community and welcome them to a night of great entertainment celebrating some of the world's most famous icons as our guest," said Brian Brigner, Chief Operating Officer of Legends in Concert.

Direct From London features not only the world's greatest tribute artists, but also high energy dancers, back-up vocalists, a live band, magnificent costumes, elaborate theatrical sets, a full array of incredible special effects, and much more. Fans experience Fernando Castro's flamboyant stage persona and four octave vocal range tribute to Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of Queen. Even Stephen graces the Las Vegas stage as the incomparable Elton John bringing the stunning wardrobe, vocals and musicianship that brings Sir Elton John to life. Michael Knight pays homage to George Michael, and you can have "Faith" he will have you dancing in your seat all night.

Legends in Concert's special Direct from London production performs at Tropicana Las Vegas Thursdays through Sundays at 7:30 p.m. Health care workers with valid work ID receive one complimentary ticket and $20 off each additional ticket purchased with code DFLHC through November 21. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.99 (excluding tax and fees). VIP booths and preferred seating are also available, ranging from $84.99 to $104.99 (excluding tax and fees). Tickets can be purchased in person at the Tropicana Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com.

Since its debut in 1983, Legends in Concert has earned countless entertainment industry awards including "Show of the Year," "Entertainers of the Year," "Grand Slam," and the prestigious "Show of Shows" awarded by the International Press Association and was most recently awarded the "Casino Production Show of the Year," at the sixth annual Casino Entertainment Awards, presented by The Global Gaming Expo (G2E).

For more information about Legends in Concert, visit LEGENDSINCONCERT.COM.