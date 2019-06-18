Las Vegas Philharmonic Announces Single Tickets Now on Sale for 2019-2020 Season

The Las Vegas Philharmonic announces single tickets on sale now for its 2019-20 season, which includes 14 performances from September 2019 through May 2020.

This is the orchestra's 21st concert season and Donato Cabrera's 6th season as music director for the Las Vegas Philharmonic. Tickets start at just $30 and are available for purchase online at lvphil.org or by phone at 702-749-2000.

The 2019-20 season offers an exhilarating mix of Masterworks and Pops concerts that celebrate cherished classical works by Tchaikovsky, Beethoven, Mozart and Vivaldi in addition to energetic programs including a night of movie music from Danny Elfman and Tim Burton film collaborations, a nod to Opera and Broadway in an all Kurt Weill program plus two distinct holiday concerts including a nostalgic celebration featuring beloved seasonal melodies to an all Baroque program with Handel's Messiah.

Guest Conductor Richard McGee returns to lead the orchestra at the Classic Holiday concerts on December 7 with vocalists Kristen Hertzenberg and Travis Cloer joining the festive program. Two prominent contemporary female composers book end a season of great works when the orchestra performs Anna Clyne's Masquerade on Opening Night and Gabriela Lena Frank's Three Latin American Dances on closing night.

Music Director Donato Cabrera and special guests will continue to host pre-concert conversations one hour prior to each performance in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed and the history behind the music. All ticket-holders are invited to attend and participate in these discussions, which offer deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhance the concert experience. Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlists for each performance can be found here: www.lvphil.org/concerts.

Single ticket pricing in the 2019-20 season will stay consistent with the prior season pricing and includes five price levels in Reynolds Hall:

PT Box = $109, A Seating = $105, B Seating = $70, C Seating = $50 and D Seating = $30

The Philharmonic celebrates its 5th season of Spotlight concerts in Troesh Studio Theater at The Smith Center. These intimate performances offer a unique opportunity to see and hear first-hand the musical stories shared by members of our orchestra as they perform their favorite works for small ensembles. Philharmonic musicians curating this season's Spotlight concerts are Andrew Smith (principal cello), Stephen Caplan (principal oboe) and Voltaire Verzosa (principal keyboard). The ticket price for each of the three Spotlight concerts in Troesh Studio Theater is $70 and the theater is general admission seating only.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will continue to offer its shuttle bus services from its Henderson and Summerlin locations in Las Vegas to its Reynolds Hall evening performances during the 2019-20 concert season. A round trip bus pass costs $25 per concert and can be purchased in conjunction with concert tickets.

The Las Vegas Philharmonic, led by Music Director, Donato Cabrera, established its presence in Southern Nevada in 1998. The mission of the Las Vegas Philharmonic is to inspire a lifelong appreciation of music through performances and educational experiences for our community that enhance the lives of our residents and the culture of our city.

As a 501(c)(3) organization, the Philharmonic's community, education and artistic programs are made possible by the generous donations and support of individuals and corporations. To join us in our mission or learn more, visit lvphil.org or call 702.258.5438.





