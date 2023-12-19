Las Vegas Natural History Museum Announces Winter Programming

‘A December to Remember' exhibition will be on display from Friday, December 1, 2023, until Sunday, January 7, 2024.
POPULAR
The Las Vegas Natural History Museum invites locals to embark on a cultural holiday journey at its annual museum-curated, community-created exhibition, A December to Remember. Included with museum admission or membership, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of global holiday traditions and celebrations.
The six-week event features a unique collection of exhibits, workshops, and performances by notable community groups and civic organizations showcasing holiday customs from various ethnic and religious cultures including African-American, Hawaiian, Filipino, Japanese, El Salvadoran, Scandinavian, Cuban, Mexican, Muslim, Italian, Christianity, Judaism and Wiccan.
‘A December to Remember' exhibition will be on display from Friday, December 1, 2023, until Sunday, January 7, 2024. General admission tickets are priced at $14 per adult and $7 for children ages 3-11 and can be purchased online at www.lvnhm.org or at the door.
Videos
|Right Down Santa Claus Lane
Open-Door Playhouse (12/13-1/13)
|Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
|Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
|SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
|Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
|Anti-Soulmate
Open-Door Playhouse (1/03-2/03)
|All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
|First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience
Myron's At The Smith Center (1/23-1/23)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You