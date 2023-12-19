Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards

Las Vegas Natural History Museum Announces Winter Programming

‘A December to Remember' exhibition will be on display from Friday, December 1, 2023, until Sunday, January 7, 2024. 

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11 Photo 1 Feature: Mondays Dark to Reach 10-Year Milestone with special show on Dec. 11
Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12 Photo 2 Feature: CONFESSIONS OF A SHOWGIRL BRINGS GLAMOUR TO THE STARBRIGHT THEATRE DEC. 12
Maroon 5 Announces 2024 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM Photo 3 Maroon 5 Announces 2024 Dates for Las Vegas Residency at Park MGM
P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates With Sheryl Crow & Support From The Sc Photo 4 P!NK Adds 'Summer Carnival' Stadium 2024 Tour Dates

Las Vegas Natural History Museum Announces Winter Programming

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum invites locals to embark on a cultural holiday journey at its annual museum-curated, community-created exhibition, A December to Remember. Included with museum admission or membership, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of global holiday traditions and celebrations.

The six-week event features a unique collection of exhibits, workshops, and performances by notable community groups and civic organizations showcasing holiday customs from various ethnic and religious cultures including African-American, Hawaiian, Filipino, Japanese, El Salvadoran, Scandinavian, Cuban, Mexican, Muslim, Italian, Christianity, Judaism and Wiccan.

‘A December to Remember' exhibition will be on display from Friday, December 1, 2023, until Sunday, January 7, 2024. General admission tickets are priced at $14 per adult and $7 for children ages 3-11 and can be purchased online at www.lvnhm.org or at the door.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Las Vegas

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D, INHERIT THE WIND, Majestic R Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Las Vegas Awards; SCREAM’D, INHERIT THE WIND, Majestic Repertory Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Las Vegas Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
Open-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This Month Photo
Open-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This Month

Open-Door Playhouse continues to present short plays in podcast form. The Playhouse is spotlighting seven of the most popular holiday-themed comedies and dramas in its archives from December 18 through December 31, 2023 online.

3
Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle Photo
Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle

Renowned Las Vegas mentalist Paul Draper elected to leadership council of The Magic Circle. Paul Draper becomes the first American to serve at the highest level in the world's most famous magic society.

4
ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Partners With VGK Foundation To Donate 10,000 Junior Tickets To Las Vega Photo
ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Partners With VGK Foundation To Donate 10,000 Junior Tickets To Las Vegas Community

With the spirit of giving at heart, Enchant and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation are partnering to give away 10,000 Junior tickets (ages 3-17) to the Las Vegas community – just in time for winter break!

More Hot Stories For You

Instrumental and Vocal Ensemble Time for Three to Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center, January 26Instrumental and Vocal Ensemble Time for Three to Perform at the UNLV Performing Arts Center, January 26
Open-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This MonthOpen-Door Playhouse Spotlights Holiday Plays This Month
Renowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic CircleRenowned Las Vegas Mentalist Paul Draper Elected To Leadership Council Of The Magic Circle
ENCHANT CHRISTMAS Partners With VGK Foundation To Donate 10,000 Junior Tickets To Las Vegas CommunityENCHANT CHRISTMAS Partners With VGK Foundation To Donate 10,000 Junior Tickets To Las Vegas Community

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Las Vegas SHOWS
Right Down Santa Claus Lane in Las Vegas Right Down Santa Claus Lane
Open-Door Playhouse (12/13-1/13)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (5/14-5/19)
Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones in Las Vegas Don Barnhart - Sticks 'n Stones
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (10/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mud in Las Vegas Mud
Black Box Theatre at UNLV (3/22-3/31)
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Las Vegas SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts (1/02-1/07)
Hyprov in Las Vegas Hyprov
Harrah's Showroom (6/10-2/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Peter Pan (Non-Equity) in Las Vegas Peter Pan (Non-Equity)
Smith Center For Performing Arts (6/18-6/23)
Anti-Soulmate in Las Vegas Anti-Soulmate
Open-Door Playhouse (1/03-2/03)
All Motown in Las Vegas All Motown
Modern Showroom Alexis Park Resort Hotel (3/03-12/31)
First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience in Las Vegas First Ladies Of Disco; The Ultimate Flashback Experience
Myron's At The Smith Center (1/23-1/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You