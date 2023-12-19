Las Vegas Natural History Museum Announces Winter Programming

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum invites locals to embark on a cultural holiday journey at its annual museum-curated, community-created exhibition, A December to Remember. Included with museum admission or membership, visitors can immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of global holiday traditions and celebrations.

The six-week event features a unique collection of exhibits, workshops, and performances by notable community groups and civic organizations showcasing holiday customs from various ethnic and religious cultures including African-American, Hawaiian, Filipino, Japanese, El Salvadoran, Scandinavian, Cuban, Mexican, Muslim, Italian, Christianity, Judaism and Wiccan.

‘A December to Remember' exhibition will be on display from Friday, December 1, 2023, until Sunday, January 7, 2024. General admission tickets are priced at $14 per adult and $7 for children ages 3-11 and can be purchased online at www.lvnhm.org or at the door.