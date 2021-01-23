Las Vegas Little Theatre Resumes Live Performances With LOVE LETTERS

Las Vegas Little Theatre is currently presenting Love Letters by A. R. Gurney. Performances began on January 15 and run through January 31.

A unique and imaginative theatre piece which, in the words of the author, "needs no theatre, no lengthy rehearsal, no special set, no memorization of lines, and no commitment from its two actors beyond the night of performance." The piece is comprised of letters exchanged over a lifetime between two people who grew up together, went their separate ways, but continued to share confidences. As the actors read the letters aloud, what is created is an evocative, touching, frequently funny but always telling pair of character studies in which what is implied is as revealing and meaningful as what is actually written down.

a??This show will feature a different pair of actors performing each weekend of the run.

Starring (First Weekend) - April Sauline & Michael Kaczurak

Starring (Second Weekend) - Monica Johns & Glenn Heath

Starting (Third Weekend) - Teresa Fullerton & Blake Boles

The production is directed by Walter Niejadlik.

Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at https://www.lvlt.org/loveletters.

Las Vegas Little Theatre is following strict safety guidelines including reduced capacity, 6 foot distance with seating and mandatory masks. For more information, please click here for LVLT's reopening plan.