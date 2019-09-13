LV Phil to Present a VERY VEGAS SHOWCASE

Las Vegas Philharmonic will present a Very Vegas Showcase on Saturday, October 12 at 7:30PM at Smith Center for the Performing Arts. The first ever collaboration between the orchestra and Keith Thompson's Composers Showcase to feature an exciting evening of the very best of Las Vegas entertainment, from music of the Rat Pack to songs and works written and performed by many of the city's beloved performers. Building on Composers Showcase and making it even more high-octane with full orchestra, this evening will be as Vegas as it gets. energetic program pulls out all the glittering stops, paying homage to Las Vegas's past with music including A Tribute to Duke, Fly Me to the Moon, A Tribute to the King, Embraceable You. Toasting to Las Vegas's present, original compositions by Richard Oberacker, Kenny Rampton, Rylan Helmuth and Michael Brennan will also be performed. Music Director Donato Cabrera and the orchestra will welcome to the stage a star-studded collection of the City's most dazzling vocalists, esteemed players and gifted composers. Vocalists include Travis Cloer, Michelle Johnson, Eric Jordan Young, Ashely Stone, Clint Holmes, Vita Corimbi Drew and Margaret Menzies Gonzales. Performers include Philip Fortenberry, Kenny Rampton, Alexandra Le and others.

Cabrera shares, "After attending one of Keith's Composers Showcase evenings, I knew instantly that we should collaborate to create something totally unique that shines a light on the tremendous amount of musical talent in Las Vegas. My personal philosophy is that artistic collaboration makes for the most exciting journey and this concert really captures that spirit."

"What an exciting honor it is for the Composers Showcase to be included in a Las Vegas Philharmonic concert," said Keith Thompson. "I am thrilled to be working with Donato and the orchestra."

Music Director Donato Cabrera and special guest(s) will host a pre-concert conversation at 6:30PM in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed, the inspiration and history behind the music. All ticket holders are invited to attend and participate in these discussions, which offer deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhance the concert experience. Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlist for the Very Vegas Showcase performance can be found here: tinyurl.com/lvphiloct12.





