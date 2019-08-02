LV Phil Opens 21st Season Sept. 7

The Las Vegas Philharmonic will present opening night on their 2019-20 season on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 7:30PM at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts. This is the orchestra's 21st concert season and Donato Cabrera's 6th season as music director for the Las Vegas Philharmonic. The dynamic program features two of the most well-known Russian works, Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto and Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, in addition to contemporary composer Anna Clyne's Masquerade. Francesca Dego, celebrated internationally for her sonorous tone and flawless technique, will perform with the orchestra, marking her first appearance with the Las Vegas Philharmonic. A Masquerade Ball will take place immediately following the performance and guests will enjoy music, champagne, wine, hors d'oeuvres plus desserts while they mix and mingle with members of the orchestra and other patrons under the stars in the outdoor courtyard at The Smith Center. Masquerade costumes are encouraged. Tickets for the Masquerade Ball must be purchased separately and are on sale now for $200 per person. Proceeds from the Masquerade Ball will benefit the Las Vegas Philharmonic's artistic and educational programs. To purchase tickets to the Masquerade Ball, call 702-258-5438 or e-mail Rita@lvphil.com by September 2.

Music Director Donato Cabrera and special guest(s) will host a pre-concert conversation at 6:30PM in Reynolds Hall to discuss the works to be performed, the inspiration and history behind the music. All ticket holders are invited to attend and participate in these discussions, which offer deeper insight into the music, composers and artists and enhance the concert experience. Cabrera also creates special playlists for each concert in the season, offering patrons the opportunity to survey the music in preparation for the orchestra's live performances. Playlist for the Opening Night performance can be found here: http://tinyurl.com/lvphilsept7.

Subscriptions for the new concert season are on sale now starting at just $110 for a four-concert package. Single ticket pricing in the 2019-20 season includes five price levels in Reynolds Hall:

PT Box = $110, A Seating = $106, B Seating = $71, C Seating = $51 and D Seating = $30



The Las Vegas Philharmonic will continue to offer convenient shuttle bus services from Henderson and Summerlin locations in Las Vegas to its Reynolds Hall evening performances during the 2019-20 concert season. A round trip bus pass costs $25 per concert and can be purchased in conjunction with concert tickets.





