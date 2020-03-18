Kitchen Table And Kitchen Table Squared Implement A 'Kids Eat Free' Policy In Light Of Covid-19 Concerns

Kitchen Table located in Henderson and Kitchen Table Squared located at The Gramercy are implementing a kids eat free policy indefinitely in light of recent COVID-19 concerns. Both locations will begin the program starting Thursday, March 19th.

"I felt it was my duty to supply my diners with the tools that they need to survive during these trying times," said Javier Chavez, Executive Chef and Owner. "Nobody is working right now and people may not know how they are going to carry on, especially when caring for children. It's my duty to give back to my Kitchen Table family just like they've given so much to me."

Kids 12 and under will eat for free when utilizing their in-house delivery service ($5 flat fee within a 7 mile radius). Menu items include pancakes, waffles, the All American (2 eggs, potatoes, buttered toast, choice of bacon or sausage), quesadilla and chicken tenders. *Limit 2 per household

Other services that are still up-and-running while keeping the new state laws top-of-mind include:

•First responders including but not limited to medical professionals, police and firefighters will enjoy 50% off all delivery orders

•Guests paying cash for delivery orders will enjoy 10% off their order

•Industry professionals will enjoy 15% off all delivery orders with proof of employment.

You can enjoy Chef Javier's signature recipes from both Kitchen Table Squared and Kitchen Table, available daily from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Orders can be placed by phone by calling 702-982-8218 (Kitchen Table Squared), or 702-478-4782 (Kitchen Table).





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You