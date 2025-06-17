Juanes to Close Out M Resort Spa Casino's 2025 Summer Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



International Latin rock icon JUANES is coming to M Resort Spa Casino on Friday, September 19, 2025. The Grammy-winning artist will close out the 2025 Summer Concert Series with an electrifying performance celebrating his legendary career and cultural impact during National Hispanic Heritage Month. Tickets start at $35 plus taxes and fees and go on sale this Friday, June 20, at 10 a.m. ﻿here and here.

A trailblazer in Latin rock and one of the most influential artists of his generation, JUANES brings his VIDA COTIDIANA World Tour to Las Vegas for a rare and intimate poolside performance that promises to be the grand finale of the summer. With 29 combined GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY awards, 13 #1 hits, and sold-out shows around the globe, the Colombian superstar will deliver an explosive set packed with fan favorites and fresh tracks from his critically acclaimed album Vida Cotidiana, hailed by Rolling Stone as “one of the best Latin albums of the year.”

Known for his fusion of rock, pop, and Colombian folk rhythms, JUANES has captivated millions worldwide with hits like “A Dios le Pido,” “La Camisa Negra,” and “Es Por Ti.” His Signature Sound and guitar-driven live performances continue to inspire a new generation of Latin music lovers. This exclusive performance marks his only Las Vegas-area appearance this season and is expected to sell out quickly.

Born and raised in Medellín, Colombia, JUANES is Latin Rock’s leading global ambassador and a champion for social change. Named one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World,” he is the only artist to have two songs in Billboard’s Top 5 Latin Pop Songs of All Time. His most recent album Vida Cotidiana received widespread acclaim and awards, showcasing his return to guitar-driven rock and introspective songwriting. With millions of albums sold, Juanes remains one of the most beloved and dynamic artists in the Spanish-speaking world.

Doors to M Pool will open at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 19. For more information on M Resort Spa Casino’s events and promotions and to purchase tickets for JUANES, please visit www.ticketmaster.com.

