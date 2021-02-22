Jing Las Vegas To Host Wine Tasting Tuesdays, Beginning February 23

JING Las Vegas located at Downtown Summerlin will be hosting a wine tasting every Tuesday, starting Tuesday, February 23. Each wine tasting will take place in the restaurant's chic main dining room with live music. The first two wine tasting Tuesdays will feature pairings from the Notorious Pink Wine Series, which hail from France.

The event will consist of three wines from the series being paired with two small bite food plates, including a 2019 Grenache paired with a Sunset California Roll and Crunchy Maguro, a 2019 Cabernet Blanc paired with Scallop en Croute and Butter Lettuce Cups, and a 2018 Cabernet Noir paired with a Filet Mignon Skewer and Bella Farms Duck Breast. Each glass of wine and pairing plate will cost $8 with a la carte pricing, so mixing and matching is encouraged.

Tuesday, February 23 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and every Tuesday thereafter. JING Las Vegas, 10975 Oval Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89135

Reservations are encouraged. Guests must be 21+. Social distancing rules and regulations will be strictly enforced for all parties.

For more information, visit jingrestaurant.com.