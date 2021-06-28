Jim Brickman Announces Judges for BRICKMAN'S BIG BREAK National Talent Search for Singers and Musicians Over 40

Multiple Grammy nominee and best-selling recording artist Jim Brickman announced today the judges for his unique and one-of-a-kind competition, Brickman's Big Break, the first national talent competition exclusively for singers and musicians over 40.

The judges include: Thelma Houston (Grammy winner), Phil Guerini (CEO for Jonas Group Entertainment), Victoria Shaw (Singer/Songwriter), Michael Orland (Associate Musical Director, American Idol), and, Erik Olesen (Crush Music).



"I am so thrilled to have these industry experts to judge the first Brickman's Big Break competition," said Jim Brickman. "They not only have outstanding experience and talent - they each bring their own unique perspectives and pedigrees from the world of music and entertainment to the table to help choose the winner."



About the Judges:

Thelma Houston was the first solo female artist at Motown to win the Grammy Award for "Best R&B Female Vocal Performance" for her hit "Don't Leave Me This Way" and, has over 50 years of vocal and performance experience.



Victoria Shaw is an award-winning singer/songwriter and producer who has written and/or produced songs for such hit artists as Lady A, Garth Brooks, Christina Aguilera, Olivia Newtown-John and Eric Church, among many others.



Michael Orland is not only an acclaimed musician, he has also been the Pianist, Arranger, Vocal Coach and Associate Musical Director for American Idol for 16 seasons.

Phil Guerini is a music industry power player who is currently the CEO for the Jonas Brothers' Jonas Group Entertainment. Prior to his current role he oversaw music strategy for Disney Channels Worldwide networks and played a vital role within three divisions and five businesses of The Walt Disney Company.



Erik Olesen is the Head of Pop Radio Promotion & Strategy for Crush Music representing such acts as Train, Fall Out Boy, Panic at The Disco, Sia, Weezer, and Alanis Morissette, among others.



"This talent search is all about putting the spotlight on Gen-Xers and Baby Boomers, giving them a chance to help realize their true musical potential and dreams, while receiving invaluable coaching from seasoned entertainment experts," said Brickman.



To participate, all you need to do is register and submit your best video singing the song of your choice by August 1, 2021, and then Jim Brickman and his team of seasoned, celebrity talent judges, will narrow the submissions to a Top 20. Then with fans voting along online, they will narrow the contestants down to a Top 10. Finally, one winner will be chosen to appear on Jim Brickman's LIVE Stream Christmas show, record a song with Jim Brickman, and get seen by seasoned entertainment experts. Ten runners up will get their video entries broadcast on a LIVE YouTube virtual concert, posted on Jim Brickman's website, and a group coaching session from Brickman and his staff. Entry Fee is $50 and portions of the proceeds from Entry Fee and Livestream Concert tickets will benefit The Actors Fund.



For more information and registration, please visit www.jimbrickman.com/brickmans-big-break.