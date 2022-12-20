Jeanick Fournier Performing One-Night-Only In AMERICA'S GOT TALENT PRESENTS SUPERSTARS LIVE At Luxor Hotel And Casino

Canada's Got Talent season two winner Jeanick Fournier will make a one-night-only guest appearance in the star-studded spectacle America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live at Luxor Hotel and Casino Thursday, Dec. 22.

Fournier will join the newly announced all-star lineup including singing ventriloquist Celia Munoz, percussion group Pack Drumline, rapping magician Mervant Vera, aerialist Aidan Bryant as well as current headliners Kodi Lee, Deadly Games, Light Balance and The Silhouettes.

The songstress quickly made an impression on the judges during her audition, earning a golden buzzer from Lindsay Ell with her incredible rendition of Celine Dion's "I Surrender." She continued to captivate Canada with her awe-inspiring performances and viral singing videos. Fournier's grace, humility and undeniable vocal talent will come together to create a dazzling performance that can only be seen at America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live.

America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live will perform Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Friday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 at 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m., dark Tuesday, Dec. 27. Beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, the cast will perform Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. as well as Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m.

Tickets starting at $49, not including taxes and applicable fees, are now on sale and can be purchased at MGMResorts.com, Luxor.com and America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live.com or by visiting any MGM Resorts International box office. An exclusive America's Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live "VIP Meet & Greet package," starting at $159, also is available for purchase and features a meet and greet with select cast members.