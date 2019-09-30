Hakkasan Group Announces 2019 Halloween Festivities In Las Vegas

Global hospitality company Hakkasan Group gears up for a thrilling lineup of events to celebrate Halloween, spanning Sunday, Oct. 27 through Thursday, Oct. 31. Clubgoers can dress in costume and revel in a roster of spirited soirees with sounds by acclaimed artists including global sensations, Calvin Harris and Steve Aoki.



Hakkasan Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino

Halloween doesn't get much bigger than Calvin Harris performing under the megaclub's newest addition and the largest kinetic light art installation in the U.S., The Hakkasan Grid. Revelers are invited to dress up in costume and party the night away in the thrilling ambiance of the famed flagship destination.

Sunday, Oct. 27 | One Night Only | Halloween Celebration

Main Club: O.T. Genasis

Thursday, Oct. 31 | Halloween Celebration

Main Club: Calvin Harris



JEWEL Nightclub at ARIA Resort & Casino

JEWEL Nightclub gears up for an action-packed night where clubgoers are invited to partake in festivities when its reoccurring "Flawless Monday" transitions to a killer clown theme paying homage to the cinematic film "IT Chapter 2."

Monday, Oct. 28 | Halloween Celebration "IT Chapter 2"

Desiigner



OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Palace

Halloween fans won't want to miss celebrating the holiday at the renowned OMNIA Nightclub underneath the famed kinetic chandelier, one of Las Vegas' most Instagramable locations. The internationally recognized nightlife venue will play off an extraterrestrial theme for the soiree as the 22,000 pound chandelier will mimic a spaceship as it lights up the dance floor and costume-clad guests party the night away.

Tuesday, Oct. 29 | Second Annual Armies of the Night | Halloween Celebration

Main Club: Steve Aoki

Thursday, Oct. 31 | Halloween Celebration "Extraterrestrial theme"

Main Club: Fergie DJ

1OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino.

1OAK Nightclub welcomes all spirited guests to an early holiday celebration on its dedicated industry Wednesdays. Partygoers will enjoy the thrills and chills of the popular venue and dress in a variety of creative costumes while enjoying open bar from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30 | Halloween Celebration

Tory Lanez





