First Friday Celebrates 'All Abilities' In April Event; Malachi Williams Is Featured Artist

It is Autism Awareness Month in April and events will also honor this community's unique and brilliant abilities.

Apr. 05, 2023  

First Friday Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, celebrates "All Abilities" at the April 7 event.

After the very successful ARTUOK? event in March, First Friday remembers that we all have unique abilities and each one of us contributes to our community creatively, professionally and socially. It is Autism Awareness Month in April and events will also honor this community's unique and brilliant abilities.

The art walk area on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature an estimated sixty First Friday artists and craftspeople. The food garden and bar area remain in the Art Square parking lot, along with entertainment.

Key elements for this month include:

  • Hours of Operation - 5:00 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • First Friday Footprint - The Art Walk is on Boulder Ave. in front of the Arts Factory and on 1st Street. The food garden and bar are in the Art Square parking lot.
  • COVID-19 Requests - Guests are asked to be mindful of others. There are no mask requirements or social distancing requirements currently. First Friday will continue with its program of sanitation and asks guests to continue washing/sanitizing their hands.
  • Children's and Adult Egg Hunt hosted by Social Exchange during the event.
  • Classic Car Show curated with Das Erbe.
  • First Friday's Featured Artist- Malachi Williams, the artist chosen for Roseman University College of Medicine for ARTUOK? event, is April's Featured Artist. He is a muralist and the winner of the ARTUOK? contest with his piece "life is one big carousel" that was held live during the event.
  • Cindy Funkhouser Residency Space - Cindy was the primary founder of First Friday and we honor her with a monthly space given for free to a local artist - Mila May in April.
  • Health for Life are now sponsoring an artist tent every month. Look for the guest artist in that space.
  • Pin Convention is back - collectors can visit over 30 pin artists from all around the globe. Curated by Pinplugged.
  • Life Is Beautiful is back and attendees will be first to receive specials on early bird tickets.
  • Entertainment - Three main stages will host local music, youth fashion shows, and more all night long. See www.ffflv.org for more information.
  • Food Trucks - Over twenty favorite gourmet food trucks will be featured in the food garden.
  • Other arts district art galleries, restaurants, bars and other retail businesses are open for First Friday.
  • Roadwork
    • Expect street improvements that will delay traffic throughout the coming months. However, we look forward to the beautiful improvements in the area.
  • Parking Info:
    • Parking Options: Online Information
    • City paid Parking Lot (only $6) located at 500 S. Main Street will be open with free shuttle drop off at Hoover and 1st.
    • Ride share drop off also located on Hoover and 1st
    • Additional Parking at 1000 Commerce for $10 with a short walk to the event
    • IMPORTANT INFORMATION RE PARKING: *** First Friday is only operating parking in the streets immediately surrounding the festival on 1st Street and Coolidge. These spaces are available for $25 cash at the check-in tents. We are NOT operating in any of the vacant lots in the area for parking. There have been reports of people directing people to these lots and collecting money to park there. Do NOT Park in any of these lots - you risk being towed. Please notify us if someone approaches you about parking in one of the nearby vacant lots or you see this happening. Thank you! *** The First Friday Foundation and its partners are not responsible for any damage or theft to your vehicle or belongings while at the event.

The First Friday Foundation will post updates and special offers on scheduled First Friday events and other programming through its social media channels - on Facebook at www.facebook.com/firstfridaylasvegas and Twitter @FirstFridayLV. The website, www.ffflv.org, is active and applications for artists and vendors are currently being accepted.



