EXTRAVAGANZA – THE VEGAS SPECTACULAR to Play Final Performance in January

After entertaining tens of thousands of spectators in Las Vegas over the last three years, "EXTRAVAGANZA - The Vegas Spectacular," the award-winning journey through the dazzling world of Las Vegas entertainment will perform its final show on January 7, 2023, at 7pm, at the Jubilee Theater inside Horseshoe Las Vegas.

EXTRAVAGANZA, created by Hanoch Rosenn, premiered on March 14, 2020, performing just one show, only to be closed the next day, due to the COVID-19 shutdown. In November 2020, under strict COVID-19 protocol, EXTRAVAGANZA was the only large-scale production show in the United States to resume performances in front of a live audience.

Despite these challenging circumstances and the financial risk, EXTRAVAGANZA's producers insisted on providing work and income for the cast and crew for the next several months and continued as social distancing protocols were relaxed. EXTRAVAGANZA has continued to perform for amazing local and international audiences and, on December 17, 2022, reached an incredible milestone of 1000 performances at the Jubilee Theater.

For this commitment to the Las Vegas entertainment scene, EXTRAVAGANZA received the "Show Must Go on Award" from the Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association, honoring the show's activity through the pandemic and its contribution to the entertainment industry while it was struggling to survive under the COVID-19 restrictions. In addition to critical acclaim, EXTRAVAGANZA has won numerous awards including the prestigious Best of Las Vegas awards in the following categories: Best Production, Best New Show, Best Acrobatic Show, Best Value Show and Best Tribute Show.

EXTRAVAGANZA moved to Las Vegas from Europe after a dazzling success and will now move on to kick off an international tour in 2023. Some of the local, talented cast will possibly move to Rosenn's newest project for Las Vegas, with a planned premiere scheduled for late 2023.

"EXTRAVAGANZA - The Vegas Spectacular" Performance Schedule:

"EXTRAVAGANZA - The Vegas Spectacular" performs nightly at the Jubilee Theater inside Horseshoe Las Vegas. For up-to-date show schedule visit Extravaganza-Vegas.com. Tickets are on sale now and prices range from $35 to $109.99 + taxes and fees and can be purchased at Extravaganza-Vegas.com, the Horseshoe Las Vegas Box Office, Ticketmaster, or by calling 702-777-7776. The final performance will take place on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 7pm.

About "EXTRAVAGANZA - The Vegas Spectacular":

"EXTRAVAGANZA" is produced by T&R ENTERTAINMENT, Yacov Neeman and Doron Etzioni - Tevet Productions (entrepreneurs, managers and producers with 35 years of experience). They have initiated the WOW Variety experience 17 years ago and have managed it ever since. Amongst other activities they are producing music, films, events and specialize in international circus tours.); Corey Ross, founder of Starvox Entertainment (productions include Cats, Evil Dead, Disenchanted, Potted Potter, Cannibal the Musical, Faulty Towers- Live, Sherlock Holmes and many more); Udi Izak and Hanoch Rosènn, producers of variety, musicals, and large scale productions worldwide for the past 25 years; Jordan Fiksenbaum; Resident Director, Sheer Davidai; and General Manager, Dov Nudelman.

