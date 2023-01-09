Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Comedian Theo Von Comes To Encore Theater At Wynn Las Vegas In Summer 2023

Von, will make his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with two performance dates as part of his Return of the Rat Tour.

Jan. 09, 2023  
This summer, stand-up comedian and podcast host, Theo Von, will make his debut at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas with two performance dates as part of his Return of the Rat Tour.

After selling out theaters across the U.S. and adding more tour dates by demand, Von will headline Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas both Friday, June 30, 2023 and Sunday, July 2, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST at Ticketmaster.com and Theovon.com/tour.

In addition to performing live onstage, the Louisiana native can be seen and heard weekly on his widely popular podcasts "This Past Weekend" and "King and the Sting," which each garner millions of listens each month. Von's new comedy special REGULAR PEOPLE can also be watched on Netflix.

Ticket Information

  • 2023 Performance Dates: June 30, 2023 and July 2, 2023; both shows at 8 p.m.
    Public On-Sale: Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST

  • Point of Purchase: Ticketmaster.com

For tickets or more information on these performances, visit WynnLasVegas.com and Theovon.com/tour.




