Comedian Jo Koy to Return to Encore Theater with JUST KIDDING World Tour

Due to overwhelming demand, Wynn Las Vegas will welcome back comedian Jo Koy as he brings the Just Kidding World Tour to Encore Theater. Following his successful run of sold-out shows in summer 2019, fans can enjoy Koy's new show for three nights only, May 29-31, 2020. Tickets for the performances go on sale Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated Netflix special, Comin' In Hot streaming worldwide now, the comedian is currently on the first leg of his Just Kidding World Tour, and has also announced shows in Australia, New Zealand, Dubai and Philippines in addition to the North American dates. The Just Kidding World Tour will feature all new material.

Ticket Information

Dates: May 29, 30, 31 at 8 p.m.

Public On-Sale: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. PT

Price: $49.50 - $129.50 plus applicable fees

Points of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house. As one of today's premiere stand-up comedians, Koy sells out theaters and arenas around the world and has broken ticket sale records with his infectious and explosive energy on-stage. He pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son, with material that has universal appeal. In addition to his four highly rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix, Koy can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio.

Recognized as a leader in comedy, Koy was given the prestigious "Stand-Up Comedian Of The Year" award at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival in Montreal in 2018, and in 2019 the comedian reached No. 1 on the Billboard Charts for his stand-up comedy album, Live From Seattle.

Photo Credit: Mandee Johnson





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You