Cirque du Soleil Takes Part in the ALL IN CHALLENGE

Cirque du Soleil has announced it has accepted the ALL IN CHALLENGE, powered by Fanatics, with a once-in-a-lifetime, exclusive auction item available for bidding now through May 15. The luxe experience invites the highest bidder and their guest to join the cast of a Las Vegas Cirque du Soleil show of their choice for a day.

The lucky duo will be invited behind the scenes into the magical world of one of the six most iconic shows on the Las Vegas Strip, having their choice of Mystère at Treasure Island, "O" at Bellagio, Zumanity at New York-New York, KÀ at MGM Grand, The Beatles LOVE at The Mirage or Michael Jackson ONE at Mandalay Bay. The guests will be paired with a performer, joining the cast member through their day at the theater, following them through show rehearsals, fitness training, costume and make-up and a backstage tour of the theater. Once the show is ready to begin, the two will be able to watch the show from backstage, catching every bit of the behind-the-scenes action.

All of the money raised through this auction will go directly to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry, in partnership with the All in Challenge Foundation.

The ALL IN CHALLENGE package offered by Cirque du Soleil is available for bidding now through May 15. Prize package offerings will be available for redemption once Cirque du Soleil's Las Vegas productions have resumed regular performance schedules following the ongoing global health crisis. For details and auction rules please visit Fanatics.com./all-in-challenge.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You