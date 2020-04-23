Cirque du Soleil Invites Fans to Sing Along This Friday on CirqueConnect

Every Friday, Cirque du Soleil presents a brand new 60-minute special on its digital content hub, CirqueConnect, at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect. After presenting the best moments from some of its most iconic shows, including Alegría and ''O'', this Friday's 60-minute special will feature something different. Tomorrow, fans are invited to tune in for an hour filled with fan-favorite Cirque du Soleil songs from shows like Alegría, KOOZA, Mystère and more! With on-screen lyrics, viewers can follow along in harmony and post their performances on social media using #CirqueAtHome.

Moved by a desire to stay connected to its fans, the Cirque du Soleil content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, as safety measures to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have suspended live entertainment across the globe.

Tune in this Friday, 3 p.m. ET for the Cirque du Soleil family singalong on at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.





