Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Cirque du Soleil Invites Fans to Sing Along This Friday on CirqueConnect

Article Pixel Apr. 23, 2020  
Cirque du Soleil Invites Fans to Sing Along This Friday on CirqueConnect

Every Friday, Cirque du Soleil presents a brand new 60-minute special on its digital content hub, CirqueConnect, at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect. After presenting the best moments from some of its most iconic shows, including Alegría and ''O'', this Friday's 60-minute special will feature something different. Tomorrow, fans are invited to tune in for an hour filled with fan-favorite Cirque du Soleil songs from shows like Alegría, KOOZA, Mystère and more! With on-screen lyrics, viewers can follow along in harmony and post their performances on social media using #CirqueAtHome.

Moved by a desire to stay connected to its fans, the Cirque du Soleil content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, as safety measures to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have suspended live entertainment across the globe.

Tune in this Friday, 3 p.m. ET for the Cirque du Soleil family singalong on at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • 60 Movies to Stream Picked by BWW's Editors
  • Join the BroadwayWorld Book Club with THE UNTOLD STORIES OF BROADWAY Vol. 1 and Discuss with Jennifer Ashley Tepper
  • BroadwayWorld Editors On Their Favorite Shows Of The Season