Chris Tucker Announces Additional Engagement At Wynn Las Vegas

Following his successful return to Wynn Las Vegas this April, award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker will return to the Encore Theater for an additional headlining engagement in Sept. 2019. Tucker will appear for one-night-only on Saturday, Sept. 28 with two back-to-back performances at 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tickets for both performances go on sale this Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. PDT.

Ticket Information:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019

Public On-Sale: Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. PDT

Price: $59.95-$139.95 plus applicable fees

Points Of Purchase: Wynn Las Vegas Box Office (702-770-9966) or WynnLasVegas.com

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. Wynn Las Vegas opened on April 28, 2005 and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 "Gold List," a title received for the tenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 21 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 103,000 square feet of retail space as well as three nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. In addition to two luxury retail esplanades, a Strip-front expansion, Wynn Plaza, is currently under construction and is scheduled to be completed in 2018. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit www.wynnpressroom.com, follow on Twitter and Instagram at @WynnLasVegas and www.facebook.com/wynnlasvegas.





Related Articles Shows View More Las Vegas Stories

More Hot Stories For You