Chippendales Offering First Responders Free Tickets To Every Performance

The world-famous Chippendales are showing thanks to all first responders by offering free tickets to their "off-the-chain" party at the Chippendales Theater inside Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

To show gratitude for risking their lives and their commitment to our community's health and safety, Chippendales is reserving 25 pairs of free tickets to every show for frontline workers (doctors, nurses, hospital employees, fire fighters and police officers), now through October 31.

To take advantage of this offer, first responders simply need to email info@Chippendales.com and include the code 1STRESPONDER in the subject line, as well as proof of employment by including a photo of their work ID. Offer is limited to one pair of free tickets per employee ID. In appreciation for their service, the men will take the stage and "take it off" for nurses, doctors, hospital employees, fire fighters and police officers who risk their lives daily for our health and safety.



After nearly 17 months since the start of the pandemic, the hottest men in Vegas are back and ready to party, please and tease audiences once again, safely and by following all protocols for the safety of everyone on and off stage.



"During this challenging time, we want to do what we can to bring a smile to the faces of those who are on the front lines protecting and caring for all of us around the world," said Director of Operations, Katerina Tabakhov. "We are confident that a night out with the Chippendales can help relieve some stress for those men and women who are always looking out for us - and give them the chance to let loose and enjoy the fun and flirty eye candy on our stage at the Rio!"



In November 2020, Chippendales was honored for the ninth consecutive year as the "Best Male Revue" in Las Vegas, as well as "Best Bachelorette Party" destination in Las Vegas at the prestigious Best of Las Vegas! Awards. The show, which features heart-thumping choreography and multiple opportunities for audience members to get on stage, is an all-out party providing the perfect backdrop for a Girls Night Out in Las Vegas. Whether looking to celebrate a bachelorette party in Las Vegas, a big birthday bash or just have a wild night out, Chippendales Las Vegas is the Strip's number one spot to let loose and have fun.



Chippendales Performance Schedule at Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino:

Chippendales performs Wednesday through Sunday at 8:30 pm. (dark Monday and Tuesday). Tickets range from $49.95 to $149.95 + tax and fees (18+) and can be purchased by calling (702) 777-7776 or by visiting Chippendales.com or Ticketmaster.com.