Backstreet Boys Add Seven February 2026 Dates to Sphere Residency

Due to fan demand, the Backstreet Boys have added seven more new shows in February 2026 to their acclaimed “Into the Millennium” residency at Sphere. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced performances will take place on February 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, and 15.

As the first pop act to perform at Sphere, the Backstreet Boys continue to bring their Millennium album to life, alongside a lineup of greatest hits, with previously announced shows on August 22, 23, 24, and additional dates on December 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, and January 2 and 3, 2026.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support over these past few weeks. To our fans who have been with us for the past 30 years—and to all the new fans who’ve recently joined us—thank you from the bottom of our hearts," Backstreet Boys said. "You asked for more, and we can’t wait to deliver with more Sphere shows in 2026. Get those white outfits ready—this is going to be larger than life.”

The show features Sphere’s immersive visuals and the Backstreet Boys’ signature choreography. By the end of their 21 previously announced sold-out shows between July and August, the Backstreet Boys will have performed for nearly 350,000 fans.

Fans who previously registered for the Artist Presale will have first access to tickets for the previously announced December and January dates starting today at 9am PT. The general onsale begins Friday, August 22 at 9am PT here.

Fans who previously registered for the Artist Presale for the December/January dates will receive first access to tickets for the newly announced February shows beginning today at 11am PT. The general onsale begins Friday, August 22 at 11am PT here.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for Backstreet Boys at Sphere, allowing the band’s biggest fans to get their hands on tickets ahead of the general public on-sale. All Vibee packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, along with a collectible BSB laminate and lanyard.

Vibee VIP package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry and exclusive lounge space at the in-demand ‘BSB Terminal’ fan experience at The Venetian Resort. VIPs also unlock premium reserved seating and priority entry into Sphere, luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, an exclusive BSB curated gifting kit, and more. For more information and access to tickets through Vibee’s packages - on sale August 20 at 5pm PT - please visit here.

Last month, the Backstreet Boys released Millennium 2.0 via Sony Legacy, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their 5-time GRAMMY-nominated album, Millennium. This deluxe re-issue features 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, including “I Want It That Way” and B-sides, including the alternate version of “I Want It That Way.”

Sphere’s next-generation technologies include the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound.

THE Backstreet Boys AT SPHERE

Friday, August 22, 2025 - SOLD OUT

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - SOLD OUT

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - SOLD OUT

Friday, December 26, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Friday, January 2, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026

Thursday, February 5, 2026

Friday, February 6, 2026

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Friday, February 13, 2026

Saturday, February 14, 2026

Sunday, February 15, 2026

ABOUT Backstreet Boys

With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, Backstreet Boys is one of the best-selling boy bands in history. In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album “DNA” on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for “Best Pop Duo / Group Performance” at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, and was BSB’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off “The DNA World Tour” - the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. With over 3 million tickets sold worldwide, the DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

In the fall of 2023, the Backstreet Boys released their first ever and highly anticipated Christmas album, ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas.’ The album features timeless holiday classics such as “White Christmas”, “Silent Night”, and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” plus three all new original holiday songs “Christmas In New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.” The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart and Top 20 on the Billboard 200 upon release.

Photo credit: Justin Segura & Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment