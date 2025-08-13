Backstreet Boys Add 7 New Dates to Summer Residency at Sphere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Backstreet Boys are once again extending their sold-out “Into the Millennium” residency at Sphere with seven new performances between December 26 and January 3. Produced by Live Nation, the Backstreet Boys will now perform on 12/26, 12/27, 12/28, 12/30, 12/31, 1/2, and 1/3.

Backstreet Boys are the first pop act to perform at Sphere and continue to bring their Millennium album to life, alongside a selection of their greatest hits, for incredible performances on August 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 and newly announced dates on December 26, 27, 28, 30, and 31, where fans can ring in the new year together, wrapping with a grand finale on January 2 and 3, 2026. They previously expanded their residency in May, adding new August dates.

Tickets for the newly added dates will first be available via the Backstreet Boys Fan Club Presale beginning Tuesday, August 19 at 9am PT. The Artist Presale will follow, beginning Wednesday, August 20 at 9am PT. Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale HERE now until Sunday, August 17 at 7pm PT. The general on sale begins Friday, August 22 at 9am PT at backstreetboys.com.



Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, is the official Concert & VIP Hotel Experience Package partner for Backstreet Boys at Sphere, allowing the band’s biggest fans to get their hands on tickets ahead of the general public on-sale. All Vibee packages include a choice of GA floor or reserved seating at Sphere and a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, along with a collectible BSB laminate and lanyard. Packages purchased for the December 30 and 31st shows will include the option of a 3-night stay.

Vibee VIP package holders will enjoy added perks, including priority entry and exclusive lounge space at the in-demand ‘BSB Terminal’ fan experience at The Venetian Resort. VIPs also unlock premium reserved seating and priority entry into Sphere, luxury motorcoach transport to and from the airport, an exclusive BSB curated gifting kit, and more. For more information and access to tickets through Vibee’s packages - on sale Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 5:00 am PT - please visit here.

Just last month, the Backstreet Boys released Millennium 2.0 via Sony Legacy, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping album, Millennium. This deluxe re-issue features 25 tracks, including all 12 remastered originals, live recordings, demos, including “I Want It That Way” and B-sides, including the alternate version of “I Want It That Way.”

Sphere’s next-generation technologies include the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over, and around the audience creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound.

THE Backstreet Boys AT SPHERE

Friday, August 15, 2025 - SOLD OUT

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - SOLD OUT

Sunday, August 17, 2025 - SOLD OUT

Friday, August 22, 2025 - SOLD OUT

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - SOLD OUT

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - SOLD OUT

Friday, December 26, 2025

Saturday, December 27, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Wednesday, December 31, 2025

Friday, January 2, 2026

Saturday, January 3, 2026

ABOUT Backstreet Boys

With countless #1s, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, Backstreet Boys is one of the best-selling boy bands in history. In early 2019, BSB released their GRAMMY nominated 10th studio album “DNA” on RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 and features the Top 10 hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” The critically acclaimed and chart topping single was nominated for “Best Pop Duo / Group Performance” at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards, and was BSB’s first hit on the Billboard Hot 100 in 10 years. Upon its release, the single went straight to #1 on iTunes Top Songs and Global charts and charted in over 22 countries.

In May 2019 the Backstreet Boys kicked off “The DNA World Tour” - the group’s biggest arena tour in 18 years thanks to the global success of their #1 new album. With over 3 million tickets sold worldwide, the DNA World Tour has seen the group sell out arenas all over North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

In the fall of 2023, the Backstreet Boys released their first ever and highly anticipated Christmas album, ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas.’ The album features timeless holiday classics such as “White Christmas”, “Silent Night”, and “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” plus three all new original holiday songs “Christmas In New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.” The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart and Top 20 on the Billboard 200 upon release.

Photo credit: Justin Segura & Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment