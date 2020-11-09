BWW Feature: Travis Cloer of Jersey Boys Fame Returns to The Vegas Room Featuring Songs From his Album Broadway & More

His new single, “Holiday With Me,” can be preordered Nov. 14.

Broadway might be closed until 2021, but award-winning Broadway and Las Vegas entertainer Travis Cloer will celebrate those memorable songs from his album Broadway & More with Christopher Lash on the piano during his show of the same name at The Vegas Room Nov. 19-21.

The Great White Way will shine in Las Vegas as Cloer, with his powerful, nuanced voice, performs classics, including Carousel and My Fair Lady. Megahits from today such as Hamilton, Shrek, and Dear Evan Hansen add to the excitement of his show. Of course, Cloer will definitely perform songs from the Tony and Grammy award-winning hit show Jersey Boys.

"When Broadway announced it would remain close until next year, it hit hard on my heart along with so many other people," he says. "I wanted to bring the joy of Broadway music now to its many fans and celebrate my love for the Great White Way."

The holiday season has arrived, and Cloer is very excited and proud of his soon-to-be-released new single, "Holiday With Me," available for pre-order on Nov. 14 only on iTunes/Apple Music (available for purchase on Nov. 20).

"It is a fun holiday tune, talking about if the stress of Christmas gets to be too much, maybe pack a suitcase and run off to an island and celebrate that way," laughs Cloer. "I finished it up with the help of my good friend, Frankie Moreno, who is a great songwriter, recording, and producer as well. He produced the album I released last year, Here's Travis Cloer. He put together a fun track with a '60s groove. I am excited for people to hear it. With the weight of the world today, it will really resonate with people."

He is also preparing for his 8th annual Christmas at My Place, returning to the Italian-American Club on Dec. 6.

Cloer remains a prolific entertainer with accolades including a record-breaking run as the longest-running actor to play the role of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, with over 2,200 performances. He has performed with the symphonies of Las Vegas, Buffalo, and Salt Lake City, along with the world-famous Radio City Rockettes. For more info, visit TravisCloer.com and follow him on Facebook.

The Vegas Room Supper Club Experience, located at 953 E. Sahara Ave., begins with a 6:30 p.m. arrival for a delicious handcrafted, five-course dinner by Executive Chef David James Robinson before the 8 p.m. performance. Tickets are on sale for $79 per guest plus tax and fees (includes complimentary entertainment at no additional charge). Click here to purchase tickets for Travis Cloer performing in Broadway & More Nov. 19-21.

