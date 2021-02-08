BWW Feature: DAM SHORT FILM FESTIVAL Goes Virtual, February 11-15

Nevada's beloved film festival, the Dam Short Film Society, is going virtual, offering the full festival experience, including access to over 160 short films, live stream events, and Q&As with the filmmakers. There will be scheduled virtual events allowing audiences and filmmakers to learn about these original and unique stories from around the world. The 17th Annual Dam Short Film Festival is available digitally from Feb. 11-15.

"Though we will not be physically together for our 17th Annual Festival, we are excited to be able to stay true to our mission of making original, unusual, and entertaining short films available to the general public," says Lee Lanier, Dam Short Film Festival Founder and Director of Continuity. "What's even more exciting is that by going virtual, we can make these films accessible to even greater audiences."

The Dam Short Film Festival will premiere and screen over 160 short films, broken down into 25 thematic 60- to 75-minute program blocks. Categories include animation, comedy, documentary, drama, horror, international, love & romance, music videos, Nevada, sci-fi, and underground. Countless films focusing on the pandemic subject matter were submitted to the festival; however, only a handful of films were chosen to screen, with selections in the comedy, love & romance, and Nevada categories.

The festival will also showcase Colorado band DeVotchKa's music video "Done With Those Days . " Iconic filmmaker and actor King Orba stars in All-In. Oscar-nominated actor Eric Roberts appears in Doesn't Fall Far. A Piece of Cake stars Rich Sommer, and Ganef includes Sophie McShera from Downton Abbey.

"Filmmaking continues to be an important and impactful art that we are honored to share with movie lovers," says Tsvetelina Stefanova, Dam Short Film Festival Executive Director. "The Dam Short Film Society received more film submissions this year than any years past. The quality, passion, and just pure fun of these films deserve to be shared and enjoyed. We're excited that we could pivot and find a safe way for the Dam Short Film Festival audience to experience our festival. We also look forward to a time when we can all enjoy these films together, back in beautiful Boulder City, Nevada."

Lee and Anita Lanier founded Dam Short Film Festival, a nonprofit organization, in 2003 due to their love of short films they discovered in film festivals held in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The festival moved to the historic Boulder Theatre in 2008 and has become a traditional cultural event attracting thousands of visitors to Boulder City each February.

The Dam Short Film Festival's virtual experience, powered by Eventive, will offer viewers the on-demand screening experience, with tickets sold for entire households instead of per person. All-access household passes for the complete festival are available for $100 and household tickets for individual program blocks are $12 each. For more information, a virtual festival catalog, and to purchase passes, visit damshortfilm.org. For current info, like on Facebook @damshortfilm; and follow on Twitter @damshortfilm and Instagram @damshortfilm.