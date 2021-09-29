BWW Feature: 25TH ANNUAL SERENADES OF LIFE - DOCTORS IN CONCERT PERFORM FOR NATHAN ADELSON HOSPICE

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest and only nonprofit hospice in Nevada, has cared for people in the last stages of life for over 40 years. Along with superior medical and health care, many of the physicians also have other talents in music. The 25th anniversary of Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert benefiting Nathan Adelson will be presented at The Smith Center on Oct. 2.

The event will feature a friend of the hospice and legendary comedian, Brad Garrett, as Master of Ceremonies. Garrett, who opened Brad Garrett's Comedy Club in the MGM Grand, hired his older brother Paul Ames as general manager. Ames was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and passed away one week short of his 64th birthday. Ames would spend his final days at Nathan Adelson Hospice, and Garrett is now a longtime supporter of the hospice.

Las Vegas headliner and "America's Got Talent" finalist Daniel Emmet will light up the stage with his band to take guests on a journey of multilingual and multi-genre music. Emmet is best known for taking on Simon Cowell's impossible challenge to learn a brand new song in Italian in one hour and then perform it live on national television. His performance would bring vigorous applause, and his appearances would culminate in a stunning duet with Plácido Domingo in the season finale.

The evening will also showcase the extraordinary musical talents of physicians, including Henry Wang, M.D., Linda Woodson, M.D., and the band Alter'd Ego, featuring members Edwin Kingsley, M.D., David Miller, M.D., and June Sigman, M.D. as well as Ken Woloson, Esq., Phronsie Markin, Ira Spector, Larry Tindall, and Brad Torchin.

"We look forward each year to this special event, which raises funds and highlights what Nathan Adelson Hospice provides to our community," said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel. "We are thankful to all the performers who participate and everyone who joins us for an evening of music and fun to support the important care we provide to all who need it."

Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Bonnie Schreck Memorial Complementary Therapies Program, established in memory of philanthropist Bonnie Schreck. Patients and their loved ones receive various therapies, such as Pet Therapy, Reiki Energy Work, Massage Therapy, Art Therapy, Reflexology, and Aromatherapy.

Nathan Adelson Hospice, offering hospice care and palliative medicine, is the oldest, largest, and only nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada. Founded in 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides comprehensive end-of-life care to more than 400 patients and families every day. For more information, visit www.nah.org.

The 25th anniversary of Serenades of Life - Doctors in Concert benefiting Nathan Adelson will be presented at The Smith Center on Oct. 2. The show will begin at 6:45 p.m., and tickets can be purchased by calling The Smith Center Box office at 702-749-2000 or click here.