BRUNO AND THE HOOLIGANS and The Stylistics Perform at Boyd Gaming Entertainment Destinations in August

In August, audiences can enjoy BRUNO and the HOOLIGANS' tribute performance of Bruno Mars' top hits at Cannery Casino Hotel's The Club and award-winning songs from '70s soul group The Stylistics at Sam's Town Live! at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall.

BRUNO and the HOOLIGANS

The Club at Cannery Casino Hotel

Saturday, August 20

BRUNO and the HOOLIGANS will recreate the signature funk and R&B sound of Bruno Mars with the group's talented Bruno Mars tribute vocalist and celebrated musicians.

The tribute band will perform exceptional renditions of Mars' best-loved hits, including "Uptown Funk," "That's What I Like," "Just the Way You Are," "Grenade," "Locked Out of Heaven," "24K Magic" and more.

Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets start at $19.95 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.cannerycasino.com; or in-person at Cannery. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.

The Stylistics

Sam's Town Live! at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall

Friday, August 19

Formed in 1966, Philadelphia soul group The Stylistics released a string of Top 10 singles, including "You Are Everything," "Betcha By Golly Wow," "I'm Stone in Love with You" and "You Make Me Feel Brand New." With hits like "Break Up to Make Up" and "People Make the World Go Round," the band went on to become one of the most successful soul groups of the early '70s.

Along with experiencing The Stylistics' soulful hits, audiences can enjoy performances by

special guest Jonathan Potenciano and special participation by Jacob Bautista, Salve Edelman and Gabrielle Ahartz.

Showtime is 7 p.m. Tickets start at $38 plus tax and fees, and can be purchased by calling Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000; online at www.samstownlv.com; or in-person at Sam's Town. Tickets may also be purchased the day of the show (depending upon availability) at the venue box office.