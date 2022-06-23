BLUE MAN GROUP to Join AJR for Performance at The Chelsea

Blue Man Group will join American indie pop trio AJR for an electrifying performance tomorrow, Friday, June 24 at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Following their recent original composition and appearance in AJR's latest music video "Ordinaryish People," the iconic blue characters will play their signature PVC pipe instrument on stage, providing guests a night filled with colorful paint-like interactions and high-energy antics. This ultimate euphoric celebration marks the Blue Men's final tour appearance with the band. Tickets start at $39.50, plus applicable taxes and fees and can be purchased online. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

An over-the-top entertainment sensation, Blue Man Group performs seven days a week at 5 p.m. and 8 p. m. inside Luxor Hotel and Casino. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the Blue Man Group box office, any MGM Resorts International ticketing outlet, www.blueman.com/las-vegas or call 1.800.blueman.

ABOUT BLUE MAN GROUP

Blue Man Group is a global entertainment phenomenon, known for its award-winning theatrical productions, iconic characters and multiple creative explorations. Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication. Since debuting at New York's Astor Place Theatre in 1991, the live show has expanded to additional domestic residencies in Boston, Chicago, and Las Vegas, an international residency in Berlin, and multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 50 million people worldwide. Blue Man Group is universally appealing to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds, and continually injected with new music, fresh stories, custom instruments and sensory stimulating graphics. Blue Man Group is owned and operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. For more information, please visit Blueman.com.